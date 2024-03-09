Gabriel Zucman defends a minimum of 15% on profits for large companies and 2% on assets for people with more than US$1 billion
French economist Gabriel Zucman, 37 years old, defends that multinational companies pay a minimum tax of 15% on profits according to an agreement signed in 2021 by 136 nations.
If the country where the company's headquarters is located has a lower tax rate, the countries where the companies operate can charge the difference. In Brazil, large companies already have taxes above this on profits.
Zucman also suggests reaching a global agreement to implement another rule: a 2% wealth tax for those with more than US$1 billion. It would be charged in the country where people have lived the longest. “It's tax justice”, he stated.
The economist is director of European Union Tax Observatory and professor at Ecole d'Economie de Paris (Paris School of Economics). He spoke about the topic at the G20 ministers meeting in São Paulo on February 29.
Watch complete from the interview (23min31s):
Below are excerpts from the interview:
- wealth and income – “[Quem tem mais de US$ 1 bilhão] You would have to pay at least 2% of your assets in Income Tax each year. Someone who already pays a lot of tax wouldn’t have much to pay”;
- tax avoidance – “For those who are very rich, the notion of income is not very clear. It is easy to manipulate and declare very little income or even zero income to the Tax Authorities”;
- collection – “An internationally coordinated minimum tax of 2% on billionaires' wealth would result in $250 billion. There aren't many billionaires. There are 3,000 on a global scale”;
- aliquot – “A 2% proposal is quite modest. We are not talking about confiscation. It is something very far from the communist revolution. It is just a measure of minimum tax justice to try to solve the fundamental problem of the regressiveness of contemporary tax systems”;
- resistance – “People who have large fortunes hate paying wealth taxes. This is a good sign. This means that it is really the tax that works”;
- lowest level – “It is necessary to start [pelos bilionários], show that we have learned from past mistakes, that we are able to efficiently tax those who have the greatest ability to contribute and who today pay less. Then we can lower the level [para outros níveis de patrimônio]”;
- 15% tax on multinationals – “There is no need for a global consensus. All it takes is for there to be a certain number of leading countries that are a critical mass in terms of the number of consumers and that say: if companies want to continue to have access to our market, they will have to pay more taxes”;
- transfer of tax to prices – “In markets where there is a lot of competition, where companies don't have market power and can't really set prices, this is less likely. […] The positive aspects very clearly dominate the potential negative aspects in terms of small price increases”;
- taxation when changing country – “If you have become extremely rich in Brazil, spending 50, 60 years in the country, and now have chosen to relocate to a low-tax location, Brazil should continue to tax you. We can discuss whether 10 or 15 years. But there is no reason to stop taxing immediately”;
- tax and development – “[Países] richer have […] high rates of mandatory taxes, from around 35% to 50% of GDP. The poorest have low rates, from 5% to 10% of GDP. If we want development, we have to invest massively in education, health and infrastructure. And we can’t do that without paying taxes”;
- cooperation – “THE OECD [Organização para a Cooperação e o Desenvolvimento Econômico] managed to play a positive role in terms of creating new forms of international tax cooperation. Since 2018, an automatic exchange of banking information has been created between countries and territories such as Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, which traditionally had very, very strict banking secrecy, agreed to share their banking details with other countries, including Brazil”;
- Trump – “We should not think that if [Donald] Trump returns to power [nos EUA], In November everything will stop. We will simply have to make an effort to invent new forms of multilateralism among countries where there is political will to move forward in the fight against inequalities and towards tax justice”;
- G20 in São Paulo – “I pay tribute to Brazil's leadership [no G20]. OECD, G20 etc. forums have completely ignored fiscal justice and tax progressivity. For the first time, these issues were discussed with the G20 Finance ministers in São Paulo and with other ministers who were also invited”.
