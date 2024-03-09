Gabriel Zucman defends a minimum of 15% on profits for large companies and 2% on assets for people with more than US$1 billion

French economist Gabriel Zucman, 37 years old, defends that multinational companies pay a minimum tax of 15% on profits according to an agreement signed in 2021 by 136 nations.

If the country where the company's headquarters is located has a lower tax rate, the countries where the companies operate can charge the difference. In Brazil, large companies already have taxes above this on profits.

Zucman also suggests reaching a global agreement to implement another rule: a 2% wealth tax for those with more than US$1 billion. It would be charged in the country where people have lived the longest. “It's tax justice”, he stated.

The economist is director of European Union Tax Observatory and professor at Ecole d'Economie de Paris (Paris School of Economics). He spoke about the topic at the G20 ministers meeting in São Paulo on February 29.

Watch complete from the interview (23min31s):

Below are excerpts from the interview: