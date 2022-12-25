Jewish entities accuse economist Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr., 67, of anti-Semitism because of a statement about the choice of Ilan Goldfajn56 years old, for the presidency of the BID 🇧🇷Interamerican Development Bank🇧🇷 In a critical tone, he said that the former president of the BC (Central Bank) has “unpronounceable name” and is “a financier linked to the US Treasury and the Jewish community”. He also stated that the economist is “hostile to agenda” of the new government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“He is essentially a financier, linked to the US Treasury and the Jewish community. He is, in fact, Jewish-Brazilian, born in Haifa, Israel. And the Jewish community has a strong presence in the US Treasury, in the Monetary Fund, in international organizations, not only in private banks. So, as a Brazilian, he only has a passport”said Nogueira.

The statements were given on December 16, during website interview GGNbut gained notoriety on Saturday (24.Dec.2022), after reactions from Jewish entities, such as the group Jews for Democracy, the IBI (Brazil-Israel Institute) and Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil)🇧🇷

Jews for Democracy

In your profile on twitter, the group Judeos pela Democracia reproduced an excerpt with Nogueira’s statements. In a tone of repudiation, he defined speech as 🇧🇷clear example of left-wing conspiracy anti-Semitism” and said that speech is “unacceptable”🇧🇷

IBI

The institute issued a repudiation note about the episode, classifying Nogueira’s speech as “Handbook Anti-Semitism”🇧🇷 He demanded a retraction from the economist and Luis Nassif, the journalist who conducted the interview.

Here is the full note:

🇧🇷REPUDIATION OF THE ANTI-SEMITIC STATEMENTS BY PAULO NOGUEIRA BATISTA AND THE SILENCE OF LUIS NASSIF

“Anti-Semitism has grown in Brazil. Many think that it is an issue exclusively linked to the right – a tremendous mistake.

“The statement by the progressive economist Paulo Nogueira Batista, when referring to Ilan Goldfajn, is anti-Semitic.

“Manual anti-Semitism: it establishes classic relations between Jews and money, triggers the thesis of a Jewish plot and even repeats logic that deprives Jews of the possibility of being Brazilian.

“The speech evokes the Protocols of the Elders of Zion and takes us back to the worst moments in history.

“The repetition of conspiracy theories against Jews is criminal and, unfortunately, has been shown to be a point of intersection between left and right.

“In addition to the speeches themselves, the silence before them also shocks and produces indignation.

“We hope that not only the economist, but also the person who hosted him on the program, journalist Luis Nassif, will withdraw as soon as possible.

“Brazil-Israel Institute

“December 24, 2022”

Conib

Conib said that Paulo Nogueira 🇧🇷resorts to old anti-Semitic clichés used by fascists and racists”🇧🇷 He stated that Ilan Goldfajn is 🇧🇷a Brazilian citizen who contributes so much to our country”🇧🇷

Here is the full note:

“Conib vehemently condemns the anti-Semitic statements made by economist Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr, who attacked economist Ilan Goldfajn simply because he was Jewish. Nogueira Batista resorts to old anti-Semitic clichés used by fascists and racists to vilify a Brazilian citizen who contributes so much to our country.”

Paulo Nogueira

Economist Paulo Nogueira spoke this Sunday (Dec. 25) about the case. In your profile on twittersaid it is “being heavily attacked on social media for anti-Semitism”🇧🇷 He stated that the allegations are “slander🇧🇷

“Since when, I ask, does criticizing a Jew (Ilan Goldfajn) characterize anti-Semitism? I didn’t criticize him for being Jewish, but for his qualities (or lack of)”he added. “All of this is nothing more than a wave to defend someone who, as Nassif said in the interview with me, is an influential ‘head of spreadsheet’”🇧🇷

Here are the messages:

Luis Nassif

On Saturday (Dec 24), the director of the site GGNLuis Nassif published a text on the portal about the subject. Mentioned a 🇧🇷predictable lynch wave movement” after demonstrations by IBI and Jews for Democracy in repudiation of Paulo Nogueira’s declaration.

“Where did we go wrong? In the fact that it is a public program and there is a huge stereotype about the Jew, present from ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion’ – about the alleged international Jewish financial conspiracy – to Brazilian popular music itself”he declared.

“There was my mistake in not alerting the public that the mention of a Jewish banker did not refer to a race that produced some of the greatest scientists and artists in human history.”continued.

REVIEWS

On social networks, there was a reaction to Nassif’s position. Economist Alexandre Schwartsman mocked the text: “And take stereotype of Jewish financier”🇧🇷

He also demanded a new position from the IBI and the group Jews for Democracy.