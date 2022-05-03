The market is preparing for a more aggressive increase in interest rates after the meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which ends on Wednesday. The move is already being adopted by dozens of the world’s central banks to put a pause on runaway inflation.

A week ago it was Sweden and now it’s Australia. Two central banks that had said they did not see the need to raise interest rates until 2023 or 2024 have had to collect their comments.

This Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its reference rate for the first time in 11 years and anticipated that there will be more hikes in the coming months. It also doubled inflation forecasts for this year.

In South America, the case of Colombia is one of the most representative: it closed 2021 with an intervention rate of 3% and, in the four months of the year, it has been rising until it doubled.

This is just the prelude to what the US Federal Reserve could be preparing, whose two-day monthly monetary policy meeting ends this Wednesday.

The financial market in the United States already takes for granted that this month there will be a second consecutive increase in the interest rate and the only surprise would be that it was not at least 50 basis points, to be in a range between 0.75 % and 1%.

But why should we worry about rising interest rates?

More expensive money to curb inflation

Rising rates at any central bank in the world means that bank loans for all kinds of goods, such as houses, cars or credit card consumption, suddenly become more expensive.

For example, in the United States, the average rate on 30-year fixed mortgage loans is now 5.37% a year, more than two percentage points higher than it was at the start of this year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

This means that someone who bought a $375,000 home in March with a 20% down payment and a 30-year fixed-rate loan of the remaining 80% is paying $440 more each month today than they would have paid in the past. december.

An increase in interest rates, according to experts, would help put a stop to the resounding 35% increase in housing prices that has been experienced in the last two years in that nation. And, although housing prices are not part of the basic basket that measures inflation, they do influence rents, which are included.

A world shift

The change in strategy aimed at higher interest rates does not only correspond to Sweden and Australia, but is the common denominator of the world’s central banks, with few exceptions. And it is a red flag that alerts that more increases will come.

During the pandemic, interest rates were at historically low levels to encourage consumption that would boost the economy. However, the interest rate is a double-edged sword that, using it more than necessary, can generate inflationary impacts.

The container crisis, added to the war in Ukraine and the consequent commercial isolation of Russia, generated such an impact on prices that central banks were forced to reduce this stimulus. And heading towards a world in which accessing borrowed money will become increasingly expensive.

With Reuters, AP and EFE