Economics There is a desire to harness economists to save the world, and that is why Finland has also landed educational material aimed at “radical” reform.

The first translations of the Core group’s study material have been published. The full translation will be completed next spring.

“Economics explains our world, but degrees in economics do not. ”

This is how the professor of economics read Wendy Carlinin In the title of an opinion paper published in the Financial Times in 2013. Carlin regretted in his writing, how the teaching of economics had stagnated. It did not provide students with enough tools to deal with current issues.

For this reason, a project called Core was launched that same year, which is still being piloted by Carlin. It aims to reform basic education in economics and make it more solution-oriented and more approachable.

The goal is “a radically changed teaching of economics that can help build a fairer, more sustainable and more democratic world,” reports Core’s website. The project wants economics education to focus on climate change, injustice, innovation and the future of work. According to the project, these are “the main problems that societies face”.

Project has also landed in Finland. Core study material in English has been used at least at the University of Helsinki and Aalto University for a few years now, says Aalto University’s professor of economics Juuso Välimäki.

Professor Juuso Välimäki­

Released in November EconomicThe first translations of the study material called. All in all, the more than 1,000-page entity is likely to be completed during the spring. The material is open to everyone online.

“We thought it would be better if we also get this textbook in Finnish, so that the terms of economics are translated properly at once,” says Välimäki.

The aim is that in the future, in addition to university teaching, Finnish-language study material will be used in an open, web-based course in economics.

It’s about is a major change in the direction of economics teaching. Core’s teaching materials have been used in about 300 universities in at least 57 countries. Economic has previously been translated into French and Italian, among others, and is currently being translated not only into Finnish but also into Portuguese and, for example, Vietnamese.

What does this say?

Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Newcastle, UK Riikka Savolaisen according to the Core project is the answer to a kind of communication problem. Savolainen has used Core study material in his lectures in the academic years 2017–2019 at King’s College University in London.

“People have outdated perceptions of economics. It seems that some of the perceptions are decades behind and you don’t bother to get acquainted with what economics is today. ”

It may still be thought, for example, that economists see a person as solely for financial gain. homo economicus. Or that economics is only interested in money and consumer behavior. However, this is not the case.

Professor Juuso Välimäki also identifies the problem. According to him, economists often do not identify themselves with characterizations of economics.

“It then comes to our minds that you come to see what kind of things are covered in our seminars. A typical theme is, for example, the impact of issues related to early childhood on people’s later lives. These are general social science issues that are approached more by statistical and quantitative methods, ”says Välimäki.

Savolainen according to economics, there has been no radical change in the last couple of decades, but economics has gradually expanded. He himself uses statistical methods to study politics as well as public economics such as taxes, income transfers, and public services.

“It’s the responsibility of economists to update the general public’s perceptions of economics,” he says.

Basic education plays an important role here. It involves a lot of students other than economics majors. Non-students also search for information in economics from basic textbooks.

According to Savolainen and Välimäki, the Core learning material as a whole does not differ radically from the learning materials previously used. However, there are some key differences.

One According to Savolainen, an example is how the functioning of the macro level – that is, the economy as a whole – is explained through the activities of the individual.

“Traditional textbooks go through some level of individual-level optimization, but macroeconomic models remain detached. They do not explain how macroeconomic activity results from individuals acting in a certain way. ”

For this reason, according to Savolainen, economics has been perceived as too theoretical and the understanding of the operation of the economy has remained superficial.

“Economics students have focused on memorizing models and graphs, and at the same time, lay people have been left with the impression that economics is by no means relevant in describing economic activity. Core aims to show more clearly how individual choices lead to various things that affect the global economy or, for example, the labor market, ”says Savolainen.

Core project is by no means alone in eliminating one-sided perceptions. They are also bitten by, for example, economic nobles Abhijit Banerjeen and Esther Duflon a book just over a year ago. In it, the goal of Banerjee and Duflo is similar to that of the Core project: to show that the right kind of economics can solve the world’s most pressing problems.

In their view, the world needs more economics that seeks to conceptualize the world broadly and build a more humane one. At the same time, Banerjee and Duflo write that economic issues are so important that they should not be left to the shoulders of economists alone.

Välimäki and Savolainen also consider it important that as many people as possible understand at least some of the operation of the economy.

“An understanding of economics does not resolve value conflicts, but it would be good for the functioning of society if there was an agreement on the basic facts,” says Savolainen.