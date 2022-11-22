Economics | The history of slavery and discrimination explains the increasingly weaker economic status of blacks in the United States

The black ones and the disparities in income, wealth, and education between whites are large in the United States. The background of these differences is still influenced by the eras of slavery and racial segregation, the new shows research.

The weaker economic status of blacks in the United States can be seen on several indicators.

On average, they have about 80 percent less wealth than Caucasians. Their median income is about 70 percent lower than that of Caucasians. They also have a university degree clearly less often than whites.

The differences in economic success between blacks and whites have narrowed over the years, but slowly.

Economics researchers Lukas Althoff from Princeton University and Hugo Reichardt from the London School of Economics in his research, that the slow decline is partly explained by the burden of past discrimination. The research has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Researchers would compare the descendants of freed slaves at different times and in different states.

In the northern states, freedom came already at the beginning of the 19th century, while in the south it did not come until 1865 after the civil war ended. The war was fought between Southern states that practiced slavery and Northern states that abolished slavery, and it ended with the victory of the North.

Among black Americans, members of families whose ancestors only gained their freedom after the Civil War continue to do worse economically.

They are less educated. They have lower incomes and less wealth than those whose families ended slavery earlier.

The difference in economic success between the descendants of freed slaves earlier and later is now almost half that between blacks and whites.

The current gap in economic success between these black groups is “massive”, describes Althoff.

“ “It was really significant where you got your freedom.”

Reason however, it is not the length of slavery that is different, but the state in which families have lived since emancipation.

Late emancipators happened to live in states where official racial segregation and discrimination continued a century after the abolition of slavery. It decisively weakened their chances and those of their descendants.

“It was really significant where you got your freedom,” Althoff notes.

Racial discrimination laws meant, among other things, the separation of blacks and whites in schools, workplaces, healthcare and public transport.

On the other hand, the participation of blacks in elections was limited by, for example, election fees. Moving and changing jobs were also restricted in different ways.

It wasn’t until the 1960s with the civil rights movement that this legalized racial discrimination was finally abolished in the southern states.

Racial discrimination Althoff and Reichardt showed the effect of the system by comparing the status of freed blacks in different states after the Civil War. The background is that the severity of racial discrimination varied in different states.

Immediately after the end of slavery, as a result of the civil war, there were no great differences among the newly freed

But the differences in education and economic success eventually grew really big, depending on the state in which freedom had arrived. An important factor was how stark racial discrimination was in the state.

The researchers compared the livelihood of blacks, especially in the towns near state borders.

These areas were presumably similar in terms of climate, degree of racism and economic development, but differed from each other in terms of racial segregation policies.

In this way, it was possible to separate the effect of this policy from other possible factors that affected the economic status of blacks.

“ Black children were placed in their own schools, which had less resources than the white schools.

For example In the state of Louisiana, racial laws regulated life much more strongly than in neighboring Texas.

In Texas, emancipated families attended an average of 1.2 more years of school than emancipated families a few miles away in Louisiana. The comparison extended to 1940.

Farther away, schools in Kentucky lasted two years longer than in Louisiana.

Althoff and Reichardt estimate that blacks’ opportunities for economic success have been limited most by discrimination in education.

Even a quarter of almost a thousand race questions were about schools and going to school.

Black children were placed in their own schools, which had less resources than the white schools. Blacks were also prevented from participating in the activities of the governing bodies that made decisions about education.

Education according to the researchers, the meaning was shown by the so-called The Rosenwald Program. In it, 5,000 schools were built for black children in the southern states between 1914 and 1931. 37 percent of school-aged children were covered by them.

Access to such a school raised the educational level of blacks even to the next generation.

The program removed the effect of harsh race laws on the educational gap between descendants of earlier and later freed slaves.

In addition, the children of those who entered these schools were 40 percent more likely to complete a university degree than the children of those who did not.

“Our results emphasize that providing educational opportunities for black children has a long-term positive effect on the economic success of their families,” the researchers write.

Althoff reminds us that in addition to the burden of the past, many other factors contribute to the income and wealth gap between blacks and whites today. These include, for example, discrimination by employers or individuals.

“It is incredibly difficult to assess the relative importance of each factor, especially when they all interact with each other,” says Althoff.