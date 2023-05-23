BEconomics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has accused the FDP of “breach of word”. The Liberals violated the agreement that the traffic lights made after the coalition committee, Habeck said on Tuesday in Berlin. Accordingly, the Building Energy Act should be passed by the summer. On Tuesday, the FDP insisted that the law should not be discussed in the Bundestag this week as planned. This reduces the likelihood that the law will be passed before the parliamentary summer recess.

The parliamentary director and vice-chairman of the Liberals, Johannes Vogel, defended this to the FAZ: “We need a fundamentally different building energy law. Substantial changes are needed so that it can find a majority in the German Bundestag.” Precisely because climate protection is a task for mankind, politicians must also take the people with them.

“We need a good law”

On Tuesday morning, Vogel had pushed through his party’s position in the round of parliamentary directors of the traffic light groups. As a result, the law was not placed on the agenda of the Bundestag as planned. The deputy parliamentary group leader of the FDP, Carina Konrad, told the FAZ: “The Greens’ plan to decide something ‘quick and dirty’ is irresponsible, because we need a good law.” This can only be decided if it is practical. The draft law needs “rather a complete renovation than small cosmetic repairs”. That still needs to be worked on. “How long that takes remains to be seen and is of secondary importance.”

However, it is not only the FDP that would like more time to work on the law. Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) called for a three-year postponement on Tuesday. Currently, the draft law has “too little relation to the reality of life”. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), on the other hand, had urged speed on Monday. His spokesman had said that the Chancellor expected the Bundestag to discuss the law “with the necessary thoroughness, but also quickly”.