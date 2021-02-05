Google threatened in late January to withdraw its search engine in Australia if the government went ahead with its plans to make tech giants pay for news content. Microsoft offered to take his place.

The Australian government found an alternative plan, in case the US multinational Google were to carry out its threat to leave the country: it trusts that its rival Microsoft will be able to fill that void.

The Alphabet Inc. subsidiary said it would cut access to its search engines in this country if Prime Minister Scott Morrison went ahead with his idea of ​​making it pay local media companies to use the content it pulls from the sites of news to offer it to its users.

“These are big tech companies and what is important for Australia, I think, is that we set the right rules for our people,” Morrison told the National Press Club of Australia on February 1, posing a hypothetical scenario in the for Google to suspend its search engine.

This Thursday, February 4, after a virtual meeting with Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s executive director, to discuss the bill presented to Parliament in December, the Australian president said that the dialogue was “constructive.”

Big technology companies believe they will incur “unviable” costs

The project establishes a mandatory code of conduct that would involve costs considered “unfeasible” by Google, which, as in many other countries, dominates Internet searches in Australia, with around 95% participation.

Although Microsoft’s Bing is Australia’s second most popular search engine, it has only a 3.6% market share, according to web analytics service Statcounter.

Facebook also opposes the rules that would be imposed and threatened to remove the news from its website in Australia.

And while there are no plans to make smaller search engines like Bing pay to link users to Australian news, the government has not ruled out that option.

With AP and Reuters