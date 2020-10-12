Economics Economist Bengt Holmström praises Nobel Prize-winning researchers in auction theory

Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson today received the Swedish Central Bank’s Economics Prize in memory of Alfred Nobel for their research in auction theory. The recognition is called the Nobel Prize in Economics.

Economist and Nobel laureates Bengt Holmström praises profusely today Nobel Prize in Economics received Paul Milgromia and Robert Wilsonia. They received an award for their research in auction theory.

“Wilson has supervised the dissertations of three Nobel laureates in economics, and that alone makes him exceptional. He has had an exceptional ability to see before others in which direction economics should be developed. Perhaps it is because he has always sought to work on issues that are important in practice by developing in-depth models and frameworks that illuminate them, ”says Holmström.

The three Nobel laureates in economics, directed by Wilson, are Alvin Roth, Bengt Holmström and Paul Milgrom.

Holmström according to the theory as such has not been so interesting to Wilson. As early as the 1970s, Wilson developed algorithms that allowed him to compute complex game-theoretic solutions, for example in an auction setup.

“As a result of the huge development of computers, these algorithms became relevant in practice. The auctions used globally in spectrum auctions have crowned the work begun by Wilson and developed with Milgrom. The question of the mechanism by which frequencies should be sold is enormously challenging, above all because the values ​​of individual licenses are crucially interdependent. ”

Frequency licenses cannot be auctioned individually, and information on which licenses are compatible with different providers does not exist, but must also be disclosed in the auction.

Robert Wilson and Paul Milgrom discussed in Stanford, California after hearing about the Nobel victory.­

Similar complex sales problems today can be solved based on studies by Milgrom and Wilson. These are decisions worth billions of euros, economically and socially.

Wilson was the supervisor of Holmström’s dissertation in the mid-1970s at Stanford University.

“He was already a legendary figure at the time, even though he hadn’t turned 40 yet. When he agreed to be my supervisor, I knew there was hard work ahead, but also that under his supervision, the dissertation would be completed. It brought confidence and enthusiasm. ”

According to Holmström, Wilson was a subtle director who did not push his own views and did not want to direct the direction of the work directly.

“Yes, his exact questions revealed what he liked and what he didn’t. He was absolute about regular meetings. Every other week at the same time I had to show what I have achieved. There was no better incentive. He did not go to him to talk about the futile. ”

“I am myself the time to understand that the most important thing is to give students the confidence and support him in difficult times that we experience all our studies. Wilson mastered this skill perfectly. For him, a student’s career was always paramount. This cannot be said of all dissertation supervisors. ”

Holmström has also collaborated extensively with Paul Milgrom at Stanford, Northwestern and Yale Universities.

“Where Wilson is a sovereign visionary and questioner, Milgrom is an equally sovereign problem handler. He is better able than any other economist I know to see what is most essential to the solution of the question. How it should be analyzed and formulated. ”

“He has rewritten several old theories by simplifying the assumptions in a way that has also generalized the theories. Simple models reveal what it really is all about. This skill of Paul is exceptional. ”

In summary Holmström says Milgrom and Wilson complement each other’s research.

“Wilson’s special skill is finding key questions that take economics to new careers – that is, answering the question of what to study. Milgrom’s special skill is to show how to approach and explore these issues. Together, they form an unbeatable pair researcher, from whom I have learned a huge amount. “