Antonio Fazio (photo Lapresse
Antonio Fazio, former governor of the Bank of Italy: Lectio magistralis at Economicamente – Festival of Economics
On the occasion of the Economicmente – Festival of Economics event, the People’s University of Sora and the Cowo SJ 3.0 Association announce that Dr. Antonio Fazio, former governor of the Bank of Italywill hold a Lectio magistralis on the topic The state of the Italian economy.
The appointment is scheduled for Saturday 10 June, at 10.30, at the “De Sica” Auditorium, in Piazza Meyer Ross.
#Economically #Festival #Economics #Lectio #magistralis #Antonio #Fazio
Leave a Reply