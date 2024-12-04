Economical, healthy and tasty Christmas: balance is possible on menus

Christmas is coming, and with it abundant meals, many of them at night. We eat more, we drink more alcohol than usual and we also consume more sugar with nougats, Polvorones and marzipan. On such important dates for the celebration, we cannot leave aside healthy eating.

“This combination can cause digestive overload and heavy digestion, generating discomfort, heartburn, problems falling asleep, and even elevated blood glucose,” says Jaume Giménez, CEO of Nutritional Coaching and Dia’s advisor on the program Eat better every day.

Plan menus to find balance

Given this perspective, it is important to take care of yourself even on the days when we forget. “It is important to structure the menu with light starters, a tasty main course and a rich, but not heavy, dessert,” says Giménez. And for a time of stress and family visits that widen the table and lengthen the after-dinner meal, the best ally is planning, which is not at odds with creativity when it comes to using vegetables to add color and flavor to dishes.

For the main course, the best choice is lean meats such as turkey, chicken or pularda, accompanied by apple compote or carrot puree. In addition, it is important to prioritize baking or grilling instead of frying, and include aromatic herbs or spices to give flavor to the dishes. And we cannot forget a protagonist of the Christmas season, seafood: low in calories and rich in high-quality proteins, as well as minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, potassium and iron. For dessert, fruit—which can be presented on skewers—or dark chocolate nougat with nuts without added sugar, always moderating the quantities.

“Plant products provide balance to menus and you can combine them with lean meats and fish or seafood, cooked in the oven or steamed to facilitate digestion and reduce calories,” explains Jaime Giménez. “In the case of desserts, cocoa and digestive fruits such as pineapple and papaya are interesting options.” Furthermore, it is worth highlighting the role that drink plays in these two weeks of meetings. “We have to incorporate water regularly, it can be flavored, and if alcohol is consumed, drink water along with alcohol, that will keep the intake lower.”

The choice of ingredients is essential to achieve nutritional balance. When it comes to snacks, it is preferable to choose options that require chewing and help you consume less. “You can include vegetables and seafood, low in fat, such as a roasted eggplant tartlet with anchovy or a tuna toast with piquillo pepper.” And in the main course there are options for all palates, from the meats already mentioned to white fish such as turbot or baked cod, accompanied with crispy or al dente vegetables.

You can enjoy the holidays celebrating with family and friends while we maintain activity. At the end of these dates, we must resume healthy eating as soon as possible. It is not best to skip meals to compensate for excesses in those later days, and it is best to include vegetables daily, and fruit as dessert. “If you can, opt for whole foods, which are nutritionally interesting, and be sure to include protein sources such as meat, fish, eggs and legumes every day. Use olive oil in oven, steam, air fryer or sauté preparations,” Giménez recommends.

Furthermore, chewing slowly and listening to the satiety signals that our body sends to better control the quantities is essential, and all these tips should be accompanied by regular physical activity: “go for a walk, go on excursions with the family… the body needs a combination “healthy eating and movement to stay healthy.”

A healthy and delicious Christmas at a low cost

We often associate Christmas with a time of economic waste that many homes cannot afford. However, Christmas menus can also be economical and thus lessen the impact on the entire family’s wallet. We can give an exquisite—and healthy—banquet for very little money and without creating a Nativity scene in the kitchen. Jaume Giménez, nutrition expert and Dia advisor, recommends some ingredients that cannot be missing from our table these days and can be found in our trusted Dia store.

Starters such as cold beet soup (€1.39/serving), galets (€1.29/serving) or curried mussels (€2.40/serving), protein-packed main dishes such as lemon-crusted hake (€1.90/serving), fillet Wellington (€2.90/serving). serving) or turkey with mushroom sauce (€1.76/serving) are ideas for some easy-to-make and healthy menus. In addition, the part that will delight the whole family at the after-dinner meal does not have a high cost either. Some chocolate rocks with walnuts (€0.74/serving), baked apples with cinnamon (€0.40/serving) or a combination of grapes with Roquefort cheese (€0.70/serving) add a sweet touch to the table.

To avoid impulsive and inappropriate purchases, Dia’s nutritionist and advisor has also prepared a list of foods Healthy that should not be missing from the shopping list, not only for their nutritional qualities but also for their affordable prices and among which turkey stands out, for its great contribution in protein and its low fat content and which also has a process of Slower digestion that allows you to maintain the feeling of satiety for longer.

Other foods, such as mussels – the star product of these dates -, sardines, which are a source of proteins of high biological value, mushrooms, walnuts – which are part of Christmas snacks and can be included in desserts – or Eggs, with their versatility in the kitchen due to their properties as a foaming agent, emulsifier, thickener, binder and colorant, are also part of that shopping list that is important not to do while hungry so as not to buy products unnecessary, and in which we must include fresh seasonal foods.

Furthermore, at family gatherings it is important to listen to our body and not feel obligated to eat just because there is food available, giving the body time to digest and avoiding discomfort due to excess. The same with alcohol: by reducing the amount of consumption we stay hydrated and avoid the dreaded hangover. These two guidelines are essential for moderation, without reaching prohibition. Giving up or restricting the intake of certain foods can cause anxiety and lead to binge eating. Moderation is the key to enjoying Christmas classics without regrets.