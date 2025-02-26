Economic violence is already gender violence: the keys to the new State Pact approved by Congress

Economic violence – for example, the non -payment of pensions – is already gender violence. The Congress approved on Wednesday the new State Pact against Gender Violence with the support of all groups, except Vox. The negotiation of this new covenant has meant a rare example of a transverse agreement between (the vast majority of) groups, and the spokesmen in their interventions have recognized during the debate held in the plenary. “Institutionality, good treatment of groups, negotiation and dialogue,” said the deputy of the PSOE Lidia Guinart Moreno.

Vox spokeswoman Rocío Aguirre Gil de Biedma, has defended that her party is “very proud” of being the only The Chamber applauded the approval of the report by 315 votes compared to 33.

The text collects 400 measures, some of them already in force, and records a budget of 1.5 billion euros for the next five years: one third of the game will be handled by the State (100 million annually), just over half the Autonomous Autonomous Communities (160 million each year) and the rest of the municipalities (40 million). Several groups have presented private votes to add some issues, but all have been rejected by Plenary.

The keys, one by one

The text finally validated by Congress includes measures from different fields, such as the mentioned economic one, the transverse formation in vicarious violence to all legal operators, the suppression of confession attenuators or specifically including the violence that is exercised against the sons and daughters of the victims through the visitation regime.

Economic violence

It is, perhaps, the main novelty. The text contemplates “specifically incorporating economic violence in our legal system” through the transposition of the European Directive 2024/1385, as well as “recognizing, regulating and defining it” as the action of “limiting, suppressing or controlling” the access of victims to economic resources with the objective of depending economically on the aggressor.

The report emphasizes that “it should be taken into account that economic violence is not only the crime of non -payment of pensions, but also other criminal types such as the crime of uprising of goods, scams, undue appropriations or unfair administration.” The new pact proposes to incorporate into the Criminal Code a type that “collects all behaviors” that seek to “limit the economy and economic independence of women” or add to the crime of imperative of pensions an aggravated modality that takes into account the economic situation in the that leaves the victim.

Suppression of the mitigating

Among the legal novelties, the report proposes the suppression of two confession attenuators in cases of gender violence, confession and damage repair. Two mitigators who applied, for example, former soccer player Dani Alves to reduce his penalty for sexual aggression. It is also proposed that the consent of the victims are not taken into account when assessing cases of breach of sentences or protection measures, or that the replacement of the penalty of work for the benefit of the community is always conditioned to the fact that the aggressors make a “reeducation” program.

On the other hand, the new pact proposes the elaboration of guides “with coordination criteria” between the courts of gender violence and those of family and the impulse of an instruction so that it is mandatory that the latter consult the system that connects the different bases of data. The objective of this measure is to avoid the uncoordination that is sometimes given, as when in 2021 a judge set a shared custody without being aware that the father had been previously convicted of mistreating the mother and this decision enabled the murder for vicaria vicaria vicaria of an 11 -year -old boy in Swedish.

Vicaria violence

Although the sons and daughters are already recognized as direct victims of sexist violence, the new covenant includes a specific preventive section. The text establishes the obligation that, before the judges make a decision on visits regimes, there is a “paternal-philial professional evaluation” if the victims request it and proposes to prevent “mistreating parents” can access the recordings carried out on the occasion of the judicial explorations of the minors. At the same time, it claims the legislative development for the sons and daughters of the enabling title, the system that already exists for women and that allows them to be accredited as victims of gender violence without the need to denounce.

There are also some measures aimed at orphaned minors for sexist violence: among them, the annual update of the pensions they receive or the implementation in the educational centers of a specific system of support for children who have lost their mothers for this cause.

More training

In the training section, the report delves into the judicial field and stipulates the “expansion of the agenda” of the oppositions to the judiciary and in the judicial school, although it does not specify in what sense, or the “reinforcement” of the specialization of The criminal courts, who are the ones who attend a greater number of cases. Along with this, the text contemplates the possibility of “proposing” that all legal operators “receive transversal training in vicar violence” regardless of the court.

In addition, it establishes the specialization in “evaluable” gender violence of the psychosocial teams that attend the courts, sometimes indicated by experts and victims for their reports. It also contemplates that it is guaranteed that in them the reproduction of approaches such as the false parental (SAP) syndrome, a theory not endorsed by the main scientific or judicial organizations by which mothers would manipulate their children against the parent in a context of dispute for custody and sometimes serves to end up retiring them to women themselves.

Early accompaniment and detection

The report also incorporates measures to improve the “accompaniment” to the victims, for this the figure of the “support units at the local level” is created. This greater attention is also specified with the development of protocols to improve the early detection of violence in doctor’s consultations, to boost classroom training or to prevent false syndromes such as SAP – according to which, the mother manipulates Children against the father – are taken into account at the family meeting points (PEF).

What has not entered

Although all the parties except Vox have validated the text, some of them have also presented private votes to include some measures that have been left out.

Several parties such as ERC and Podemos, for example, have regretted that some violence such as obstetric and institutional, and the BNG has mentioned rental bells are not also recognized. Republicans have also claimed that “institutional violence” be addressed to avoid cases such as that of the pack of the pack or the cause of Juana Rivas.