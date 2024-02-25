This week, the layout that Formula E will use for the double E-Prix scheduled for Misano on 13 and 14 April was revealed. The evening was signed by the Emilia-Romagna Region, Visit Emilia-Romagna, Motor Valley and Misano World Circuit to generate a matching between the promoters of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the entrepreneurial and institutional realities of the territory, with the aim of highlighting the opportunities that an appointment of this profile generates, and will generate even more in the future, in terms of economic and media impact in the world.

Economic forecasts

The Misano World Circuit has updated the data regarding the economic activities that a world-class event such as the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix produces in the area. The Formula E E-Misano Prix has the potential to reach the same dimensions in a short time and can certainly represent an objective to be achieved in the medium term.

In 2023, the MotoGP weekend, with the addition of The Riders' Land Experience events, generated revenue of 80.256 million euros, a figure photographed by Trademark Italia and Sigma Consulting. This means that the multiplier rises significantly compared to previous years: for every euro spent to organize the event, 9.1 now falls on the territory. They were 7.1 in 2015. The related industries have risen dramatically in these nine years: 68 million in 2015, 72 million in 2018, over 80 in 2023, relaunching after the pandemic and the resulting restrictions.

In any case, there is one thing that MotoGP has in common with Formula E, but also with the Fanatec GT World Challenge in mid-July or with WorldSBK in June: the large number and international nature of the event's organizational machinery, everything that revolves around to teams and the organization of competitions. At MotoGP the related expenses of the workers – around 2,500 – during their stay were measured at over 2 million euros. In the case of Formula E this figure promises to be higher.

Investments on the route

Coming to the configuration chosen for the track, the design is the result of a comparison started immediately after the assignment of the Italian stage to the Motor Valley and continued in Mexico City, on the occasion of the first seasonal test and of all the ones considered most similar in terms of general conditions , to then conclude in these weeks. The work was shared between the MWC technical staff, the FIA ​​technicians and the Formula E promoter team.

The modularity of the international track offers this precious opportunity, already traditionally exploited at the Misano Grand Prix Truck in the area of ​​the Carro curves. For Formula E the track will go from 4226 to 3,382 meters and all the interventions will be carried out outside the current asphalt strip in 2020. In this way the conditions will be created to guarantee at least 40% of the batteries are recharged by the braking system of the cars on the track, which in the Gen3 version will be able to reach a maximum speed of 322 km/h.

The first change, after the start, will see the cars completely cut through the Brutapela stretch, including the Park variant and the Rio curves. Then the cars will turn right shortly after the grandstand on the straight and will return to the usual route approximately halfway along the straight leading to the Quercia curve. The second intervention will concern a new chicane built at the Curvone, where the cars will therefore be forced to brake sharply. In that area, the chicane will be built on a 300 m2 platform outside the current route and the run-off areas will be adapted. Another intervention will concern the Pit In Out junction to allow cars to enter the circuit on the new section that will be built after the start. Obviously the curbs will be temporarily modified to adapt them to new needs.