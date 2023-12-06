Fernando Ceschin stated that the ministry wants to approve at least two laws to harmonize the capital market next year

The general coordinator of Microeconomic Reforms of the Ministry of FinanceFernando Ceschin Rieche, said that the government wants to move forward with the economic restructuring agenda in 2024.

This Wednesday (Dec 6, 2023) he participated in the seminar “Opportunities to democratize access to investment funds”, carried out by Power360 with support from I invest.

Ceschin declared that, since April, the Treasury has been coordinating 17 groups that have been studying microeconomic reform proposals from civil society. These projects aim to simplify and at the same time strengthen the regulation of the country’s internal economic environment, mainly in relation to the capital market and the investment fund industry.

From these groups, 2 PLs (Bills of Law) have already emerged and were sent to the Chamber of Deputies in June and are subject to consideration by the plenary: the PL 2925/2023 and the PL 2926/2023.

The 1st project deals with the protection of investors in the capital markets. The 2nd disciplines the financial market infrastructure and plans to improve the governance of these institutions.

“They [projetos de lei] are important to bring about a reform in the issue of corporate governance in the capital market and in this clearer discipline in the competencies of the different institutions that are part of the financial market. We hope that we will be able to pass it through Congress next year”said Ceschin.

The economist also reported on the next debates that should be sent to Congress. Ceschin declared that his team will develop a project to simplify the issuance of securities on the Stock Exchange and another to strengthen instruments in funds of a sustainable nature.

Ceschin stated that, in 2024, a new cycle will open in the microeconomic reform agenda. The secretariat will be open to proposals from sector associations to strengthen the business environment in the country and attract investments through tax simplification.

Seminar

The seminar "Opportunities to democratize access to investment funds" was held this Wednesday morning (Dec 6, 2023), in Brasília (DF). Experts discussed the challenges faced by the population in accessing the financial market and the importance of regulatory and tax advances in Brazil.

The event was attended by superintendent Filipe de Deus, from B3, and the general coordinator of Microeconomic Reforms, Fernando Ceschin Rieche, from the Ministry of Finance. Also present were federal deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ), the former president of central bank Gustavo Loyola and the CEO of I investCauê Mançarares.

The seminar had 2 panels, each lasting 1h20. The mediation was carried out by journalist Paulo Silva Pinto, senior editor of Power360. Topics such as the future of taxation of investment funds, regulatory challenges and the impact of tax rules on investor choice were discussed.

Read the full schedule:

Panel 1 – “The future of taxation of investment funds”

Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ), Congressman and rapporteur of the PL 4,173/2023 in the Chamber of Deputies;

Saul Tourinho Leal, partner Ayres Britto Consultoria Jurídica e Advocacia; It is

Cauê Mançarares, CEO from Investo.

Panel 2 – “Regulatory advances for the growth of the funds industry in Brazil”

Filipe de Deus, superintendent of Tax, Corporate Contracts, IP and M&A at B3;

Fernando Ceschin Rieche, general coordinator of Microeconomic Reforms at the Secretariat of Economic Reforms; It is

Gustavo Loyola, former president of the Central Bank and managing partner from Tendências Consultoria Integrada.

