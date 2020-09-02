Environmental associations are waiting for guarantees on the aspect of energy renovation, while the economic recovery plan is presented Thursday, September 3.

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

The government presents Thursday, September 3 its economic recovery plan of 100 billion euros. The plan must present environmental compensation for companies. Associations expect a lot from the component on energy renovation of housing, in particular.

Renovating housing has benefits for the employment of artisans, for lowering household bills and for the climate, since the construction sector is the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, behind transport. But for now, France is far from its objectives.

“We see that current public policies, which were mainly based on renovations by gesture, simply did not work”, Explain Etienne Charbit, from the climate action network. He asks “to reorient public policy towards efficient renovations. In other words, to renovate an entire building so that it is efficient from an energy point of view.”

Associations, like Marc Jedliszka’s Négawatt, are also waiting to see if the government will follow the proposal of the Citizen’s Convention on the climate with the creation of a property tax penalty for owners who do not renovate their thermal strainer. But for now he is more afraid of a technical sleight of hand.

We could see a few million homes suddenly pass, by a wave of a magic wand, from class “F” and “G” to classes “D” or “E”.Marc Jedliszkato franceinfo

“It will not change anything in consumption, or in greenhouse gas emissions, or in euros spent by households”, deplores Marc Jedliszka. LThese associations also expect a real public service of energy efficiency, to help households find the right craftsmen and the aid they can benefit from.