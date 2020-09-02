The recovery plan presented Thursday, September 3 by Prime Minister Jean Castex should be broken down into four components: independence, ecology, skills and solidarity. This 100 billion euro plan was designed to take effect over two years. They will be disbursed in 2021 and 2022. The executive wants to devote 40 billion of the plan to reindustrialize the country, half of which will be devoted to lowering production taxes. 20 billion euros will be put on the table for the ecological transition.

There will also be 20 billion for a device for training and employment of young people and finally 20 billion for solidarity measures for the most deprived or purchasing power. In this envelope, six billion could be devoted to investments for the public hospital.

