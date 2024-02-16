President Javier Milei rejected this Friday setting a new minimum wage that compensates for the 250% year-on-year inflation and predicted a “rebound” of the Argentine economy after an even “tougher” moment in the next two months.

(Also: Who was Alexei Navalny? The Russian opponent of Vladimir Putin who died in prison)

“I don't believe that a politician can define a price by hand. It doesn't even occur to me. Am I going to issue a decree setting a price?” Milei said, after the failure of the Minimum Wage Council to increase the current value of 156,000 pesos (177 dollars at the official exchange rate).

(You can read: The wave of repudiation for Javier Milei's accusations against the singer Lali Espósito)

The CGT, the main Argentine trade union center, with an opposition orientation, requested in the Council an 85% increase in the minimum wage, but the right-wing government rejected the legal option of setting a new value by decree in the absence of agreement.

People make purchases in a warehouse in Buenos Aires (Argentina). See also China builds the largest solar plant in Latin America Photo: EFE / Enrique García Medina

For Milei, who defines himself as “anarcho-capitalist,” The establishment of a minimum wage is “an issue that has to be addressed by workers and employers”, without intervention by the State.

(Keep reading: Nicolás Maduro calls Javier Milei 'crazy' and accuses him of stealing a plane from Venezuela)

The government announced on Friday a 311% increase in a School Aid Allowance for 7.3 million children, who will receive 70,000 pesos ($79) for expenses at the beginning of the school year, in March.

I don't believe that a politician can define a price by hand. It doesn't even occur to me. Am I going to issue a decree setting a price?

After the 50% devaluation of the peso, the liberation of prices in the economy and strong rate increases that will continue in the coming months, inflation in January reached 20.6% and year-on-year 254.2%, which brought the basic food basket to 285,561 pesos (324 ,5 dollars)according to official data.

The president reaffirmed the economic direction of his government and predicted that within three months the country will begin to recover.

(You can read: Inflation in Argentina moderates in January but exceeds 250 percent annually)

“You are going to make a sort of 'V', a first section falling, with the hardest moment around March-April, which is when you hit rock bottom and then you start to bounce, and when you open the traps (restrictions on access to dollars that has been maintained since 2019), the economy is soaring forward,” he said, citing estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(We recommend: 'Showman-economist': Cristina Fernández's harsh criticism of Javier Milei's plan)

Argentina maintains a credit program for 44 billion dollars with the IMF, which had fallen with the previous government and was revived by Milei as soon as he took office.

“The IMF estimates that if we continue doing this we can clean up the Central Bank's balance sheet and open the stocks in the middle of the year,” said Milei, who this week reaffirmed that his promise to dollarize the economy is “ever closer” to being realized.

AFP