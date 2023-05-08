Guilherme Mello also says that the government does not intend to appeal to Congress to change the fiscal rule if it fails to meet the target

The Secretary of Economic Policy of the Treasury, Guilherme Mello, stated that the restrictions provided for in the new fiscal rule are more efficient than criminalizing non-compliance with targets. According to him, the device is “in line with what the rest of the world does”.

“Economic punishment is much more effective than criminal punishment, which gave rise to loose and easy-to-achieve goals that did not necessarily place the country on a path of sustainability”said in an interview with Power360.

Watch (4min47s):

According to the secretary, “nNo other country in the relevant world criminalizes fiscal policy.”. Mello also stated that the new fiscal framework has “bold goals”.

“Everyone who is looking at our framework says: ‘the primary result targets that the Treasury established are bold’, and they really are. And what allowed us to have daring goals was exactly the reconstitution of the system of incentives and punishments in line with what is done in the rest of the world”he stated.

unrolls

One of the government’s bets to stimulate the credit sector is “Desenrola”, a new debt renegotiation program. The secretary emphasized that the design of the initiative is ready.

“What is being finalized now is the operational part. There is a technical part of information technology, system development, to put the program on its feet. Obviously, it takes time. We, like the entire government, are in a hurry because people need this program and we are making a greater effort to get it out as soon as possible.”he stated.

Guilherme Mello said that the program will be “very important for consumers, for the Brazilian family and for the companies themselves”. The “Desenrola” schedule is behind schedule.

The expectation of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), was to launch the program in February. There is a guarantee fund for the program.

According to the minister, R$ 11 billion are already assured. The economic team expects the total amount to reach R$15 billion and cover up to 52 million Brazilians in debt.

Watch the full interview (34min55s):

WHO IS GUILHERME MELLO

Economist and sociologist Guilherme Santos Mello, 39, holds a PhD in Economic Sciences from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) and is a professor of economics at the higher education institution. He took charge of Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance in January 2023, at the invitation of Minister Fernando Haddad.

