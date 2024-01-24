Economic policy | The opposition calls on the government to raise taxes

The opposition parties highlight the tightening of dividend taxation of unlisted companies in particular.

In opposition of the parties, the Greens and the Social Democrats urge the government to take its cue from the findings of the Economic Policy Evaluation Council and strengthen the economy by increasing income.

It means increases in various taxes. Chairman of the Greens Sofia Virta says in the message service X that there are many ways available on the income side, for example the taxation of dividends from unlisted companies.

It is also supported by the Sdp MP and the person in charge of the state finance committee in the parliamentary group Joona Räsänen.

“The public economy must be strengthened in a fair way, both by reducing expenses and increasing income, as the evaluation council states in its report, as do several other experts. The council brings up the change in the dividend tax relief for unlisted companies, which the social democrats have been pushing for a long time,” Räsänen says in the press release.

Economic policy the evaluation council estimated on Wednesday that the measures of the government program strengthen the public finances significantly, but are not enough to achieve the goals set by the government.

The evaluation council considers the government's records on taxation to be inflexible, because the government has separately recorded in its program that it will not increase the total tax rate by its own decisions.

“This entry constitutes a significant risk for the realization of public finance goals”, states the evaluation council.

In order to strengthen the public finances, the Evaluation Council recommends focusing on certain taxes, which, in the Council's opinion, would, among other things, make the tax system more neutral.

“This could mean increasing VAT, especially by increasing some reduced VAT rates, increasing real estate tax more than currently planned and reducing dividend tax relief for unlisted companies,” the evaluation council suggests.

Politicians and also the employee organization STTK draw attention to the assessment council's observation that the government's cuts in social benefits are partly aimed at the same people.

According to STTK, cuts aimed at the same target group give a too rosy picture of the employment effects. The evaluation council also points out that the combined employment effects are clearly lower than the effects of the measures calculated individually.

Also The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated on Tuesday that, in addition to cuts and structural reforms, taxation would be tightened in Finland. The IMF listed carbon dioxide taxation, unifying VAT rates and reforming dividend taxation of unlisted companies as means.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said on Tuesday in Yle's A-studio that the government will look at tax solutions in addition to spending savings during the spring budget rush.