Economic policy | The International Monetary Fund criticizes the government for accelerating inflation

The International Monetary Fund is also concerned about Finland’s indebtedness.

Finland the government’s continuing fiscal policy next year will increase inflationary pressure, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates in its review published on Thursday. That is why it recommends ending the stimulus, which would also reduce public finance debt.

“Unwinding the stimulating fiscal policy measures next year would help tame budding inflationary pressures. Finland’s public finances must be significantly stabilized in the medium term in order to reduce the debt ratio and create space for age-related spending,” the IMF states in its statement.

The IMF emphasizes that rapid inflation, which is accelerated by the sharp rise in energy prices, weakens the purchasing power of households. This in turn reduces confidence and demand.

According to the IMF, balancing the public finances should be phased and based on a well-defined medium-term plan. It should take into account comprehensive expenditure and tax mapping.

Quickly increased consumer prices weaken the purchasing power of households, because a certain amount of money can buy fewer goods and services than before.

Rapid inflation causes the most problems for low-income households, whose income goes to everyday consumption.

“It is still of primary importance for Finland to continue structural reforms in order to strengthen long-term economic growth. Such reforms include, among other things, changes to the collective bargaining system, which would facilitate adaptation to shocks.”

In his review The IMF stresses that Russia’s war in Ukraine has halted Finland’s economic recovery and weakens the economic outlook.

“The government has successfully piloted Finland through the pandemic and implemented structural reforms to boost employment and productivity with the aim of strengthening the sustainability of the welfare state.”

Finland also gets thanks for reducing the use of fossil fuels.

“Achieving the ambitious and laudable carbon emission targets requires additional measures, however.”

Once a year, the IMF publishes its assessment of the state and prospects of the economies of its member states.