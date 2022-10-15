Economic policy | The director of the research institute hinted in his inflation speech that Marin had gone crazy

Etla’s CEO Aki Kangasharju suspects that the prime minister has begun to support the so-called new monetary theory.

Business life CEO of research institute Etla Aki Kangasharju harshly criticized the Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd) economic policy views in his performance on Friday.

At the event organized by Amcham, Kangasharju spoke about the threats caused by a strong rise in consumer prices, i.e. inflation. Central banks have tried to curb inflation by raising their key interest rates.

Kangasharju interpreted that Marin has opposed the central banks’ necessary actions.

“Even our prime minister says we shouldn’t raise interest rates because it will drive our economy into recession, but we should do something else. So even the politicians have gone crazy,” Kangasharju said in his presentation in English.

Research institute the conclusions made by the manager can be considered bold. The prime minister has not directly said that the policy interest rates should not be raised.

Marin quoted on Twitter two weeks ago, there was a passage from a newspaper article that called “monetary policy ideas” flawed and estimated that “central banks protect their credibility by driving economies into recession”.

Based on Marini’s Twitter message, Kangasharju suspects that the prime minister has begun to support the so-called new monetary theory (Modern Monetary Theory MMT).

Kangasharju published on the subject on Friday blog post with the title “The Prime Minister and the enchantment of MMT”. He considers the idea that policy rates should not be raised in order to curb inflation to be dangerous, but that inflation should be curbed in other ways.

Marin himself has not said that he supports the new monetary theory.

Prime Minister a Twitter post two weeks ago drew criticism as he appeared to criticize independent central banks’ decisions to raise key interest rates. Later Marin saidthat he did not seek to curb the independence of the European Central Bank.

For example, the economists interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat have said that the interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank increase the risk of economic recession in the euro area.

According to economists, the risk taken by the central bank is conscious, because without interest rate hikes, inflation would threaten to grow too strong.