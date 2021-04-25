Economic policy The chairman of the evaluation board is urging the government to return to the expenditure framework as early as next year

“Economic policy must move from corona management to central government management,” says Jouko Vilmunen.

Government should definitely return to the expenditure framework as early as next year, says Professor of the Economic Policy Review Council, Professor Jouko Vilmunen.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) said in an interview with Yle on Saturday that all governing parties are on the same line that a return to the framework will not be possible next year, even though it was originally agreed so.

Vilmunen marvels at the government’s conflicting signals. On the other hand, interest rate restrictions are already being dismantled at a good pace, but economic policy is not yet returning to normal at all.

“Restaurants and bars are opening and people are getting together again. Restrictions are being relaxed. If this is the case, then economic policy must also draw the consistent conclusion that we will move from corona management to public finance management, ”Vilmunen said in an interview with STT.

According to Vilmunen, the management of the corona crisis has given the government parties the opportunity to avoid dealing with the problem areas of public finances, but if the management of the corona epidemic is gaining ground, this avoidance should also end.

“If the Korona is to be won,” then it should now be possible to return to normal in economic policy as well. We should now return to the big problem, which is the sustainability of public finances.

The Economic Policy Review Council was established in 2014 for the independent assessment of economic policy objectives and means. The Council aims to improve the quality of economic policy preparation and decision-making.

Vilmunen needs a concrete plan from the government to balance the budget, but he does not even want to discuss it. The situation is not alleviated at all by the approach of municipal elections.

Vilmunen reminds that Finland’s public finances have been in deficit for more than ten years. The deficit could not be closed even in the upswing at the end of the last decade.

“The population is aging and social and health spending is rising. At the same time, the economy’s ability to pay taxes has weakened. This equation needs to be solved and it needs to be solved as quickly as possible. We cannot wait until the end of the decade, it must be resolved now, ”Vilmunen emphasizes.

According to Vilmunen, in addition to slow economic growth and slow productivity growth, the government should also pay attention to the long-term unemployment rate, which has stagnated at 6.5 percent.

Vilmunen does not believe that Vanhanen’s recent proposal to invest ten billion euros in research and development will decisively boost the Finnish economy.

“The big problem with the Finnish economy is how to translate our internationally recognized high-quality research into business ideas,” says Vilmunen.

“We should look at why our high-quality research and development does not lead to profitable business. Productivity is not only improved by “producing new research results.

Vilmunen has surprisingly followed the discussion on the assessment of the effects of the proposed employment measures and the fact that the prestige of the Ministry of Finance in the matter has been questioned.

“If there are conflicts within the board about which estimates to rely on, then an external evaluation group should be set up to assess the effects,” says Vilmunen.