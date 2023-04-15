Sunday, April 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Economic policy | Sixten Korkman on Ylell: Six billion cuts are not realistic or reasonable

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Economic policy | Sixten Korkman on Ylell: Six billion cuts are not realistic or reasonable

Policy|Economic policy

According to Korkman, such large spending cuts would lead to social problems that also have an economic dimension.

Economist Sixten Korkman does not consider the coalition’s goal of spending cuts of six billion euros during the upcoming election period to be politically possible or economically reasonable.

Korkman told Yle First morning in the interview, that the cut of six billion, combined with other spending pressures, such as increasing defense spending and research and development spending, would be very large in gross terms.

It would lead to social problems that also have an economic dimension.

#Economic #policy #Sixten #Korkman #Ylell #billion #cuts #realistic #reasonable

See also  Chinese real estate company: Evergrande wants to postpone payments by six months
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Public service: Commission presents arbitration award for collective bargaining dispute

Public service: Commission presents arbitration award for collective bargaining dispute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result