Economic policy | Sixten Korkman on Ylell: Six billion cuts are not realistic or reasonable

According to Korkman, such large spending cuts would lead to social problems that also have an economic dimension.

Economist Sixten Korkman does not consider the coalition’s goal of spending cuts of six billion euros during the upcoming election period to be politically possible or economically reasonable.

Korkman told Yle First morning in the interview, that the cut of six billion, combined with other spending pressures, such as increasing defense spending and research and development spending, would be very large in gross terms.

