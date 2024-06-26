Economic policy | Petteri Orpo is afraid of the proposal for a new EU “lattice switch”

Economic policy|According to Orpo, there is nothing “dangerous” for Finland in the program guidelines of the new EU Commission, such as new financial instruments. However, he is wary of Italy’s Mario Draghi’s yet-to-be-announced proposal.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says that he watched the compilation of the EU nomination package from a close distance, as he is part of the leadership of the European People’s Party EPP. EPP’s chief negotiators are Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Greek Prime Minister Kyriákos Mitsotákis, of whom Orpo has been in contact especially with Tusk.

Teija Sutinen HS

2:00 am

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) wants the European Union to quickly resolve the top appointments of the Union, so that the work of the new Commission can be started without unnecessary delays.

“Everyone understands how difficult a situation we live in Europe.”