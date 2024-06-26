Economic policy | Petteri Orpo is afraid of the proposal for a new EU “lattice switch”

Economic policy|According to Orpo, there is nothing “dangerous” for Finland in the program guidelines of the new EU Commission, such as new financial instruments. However, he is wary of Italy’s Mario Draghi’s yet-to-be-announced proposal.
Teija Sutinen HS
Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) wants the European Union to quickly resolve the top appointments of the Union, so that the work of the new Commission can be started without unnecessary delays.
“Everyone understands how difficult a situation we live in Europe.”
