Economic policy Martti Hetemäki leaves the Ministry of Finance, and the last day of the Secretary of State also stretched into the evening – “It is sad to think that everything will be different tomorrow,” comments

Secretary of State Martti Hetemäki did his last working day at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. In the Government Palace, light was often seen in the evenings in only one – Hetemäki – study room. So is the last night.

He started his work on Thursday as a working life professor at the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics. The professorship is located half at the University of Helsinki and half at Aalto University.

Hetemäki colleague, financial advisor Martti Salmi captured with his camera on Wednesday night a familiar vision to many who walk the Senate Square in the evening:

“It is now 19.40 and the lights in the offices of the government castle officials have gone out – all but one. Martti Hetemäki has been sitting in the Senate Square office since 2003, first as Undersecretary of State and then as Secretary of State / Chief of Staff, ”Salmi wrote in her Facebook update ten minutes after the photo was taken.

“I know I’m not the only one who, when moving in the market in the evenings, has automatically checked to see if the lights in Martin’s windows are on – and yes, they are on, extraordinarily regularly, year after year and crisis.”

“And that’s how they seem to be burning tonight, when Martti is in his last day in office. The idea that tomorrow will be different is strange. Martti Hetemäki’s decision, which began in 1982 and lasts 38 years in the service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Finnish state, is in the decision, and now we are waiting with interest for what is to come, ”Salmi continued.

FacebookThe update was followed by a series of Hetemäki praise from officials, politicians, former special assistants and journalists.

Among them were various anecdotes about Hetemäki’s diligence, his way of encouraging, how loyal and helpful he was to his superiors and how important his work has been to Finland.

“Magazine of the Year,” commented the CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce Juho Romakkaniemi, who served as Minister of Finance Jyrki Katainen (Kok) as Special Assistant for the period 2007-2011.

Hetemäki was the Undersecretary of State at the time.

Hetemäki gave advice to policymakers in a video interview with the Treasury on Wednesday, “which they would follow without my guidance”:

“There must be no big mistakes in state affairs,” he said.