Economic policy | Korkman doubted the coalition’s goal – The disputed adjustment “is indeed possible”, says the economist

The debt ratio could be brought down more permanently specifically by cutting expenses, says Etla CEO Aki Kangasharju. Labore’s director Mika Maliranta understands Sixten Korkman’s concern.

Is it is the goal of adjustments of six billion euros possible or even achievable?

Government spy Petteri Orpo (kok) formulated before the parliamentary elections that adjustment measures of this size are a threshold issue for the party. In other words, the coalition is not willing to participate in a government that does not make such adjustments.

Economist Sixten Korkman was skeptical about the goal in Saturday’s Yle Ykkösaamu.

According to Korkman, cuts of six billion, combined with other spending pressures, such as increasing defense spending and research and development spending, would mean even faster savings in practice.

“If we go for cuts of ten billion euros rather than six billion, then social problems will arise, which also have an economic dimension,” said Korkman.

Coalition and Korkman are partly talking about a different matter.

In the interview, Korkman talked about cuts, but the coalition has deliberately talked about adaptation.

In practice, adjustment measures can mean, in addition to direct spending cuts, tax increases or so-called structural reforms aimed at accelerating economic growth and improving employment.

The devil is in the details, says the CEO of the Institute for Economic Research, Etla Aki Kangasharju.

“A good example is cutting earnings-related unemployment insurance. It saves expenses but also increases economic growth, which further strengthens the public finances. Yes, it should be possible to make these types of reforms”, he assessed to HS.

Orpo himself stated in the week following the elections that, according to him, the reforms that create employment and growth should be “bloodied” by the Ministry of Finance.

So far, the ministry has estimated that less than half of next season’s six billion euro balancing can be achieved through growth and employment measures.

“If we’re talking about billions, one or two billion, then yes, it requires ambitious actions,” economic policy coordinator Lauri Kajanoja formulated for HS.

Fabric comb also reminds of the Ministry of Finance’s official opinion in December, according to which the public finances should be strengthened by at least nine billion euros during the next two election periods.

“Indebtedness must be taken over, and this adjustment of six billion is quite possible.”

Kangasharju estimates that the debt ratio could be brought down more permanently specifically by cutting spending.

“On the other hand, in terms of political agreement, it may be easier to use tax increases at the same time. Of course, this is not only economics, but also politics,” he says.

I’m working i.e. the director of the former Research Institute for Employees Mika Maliranta understand Korkman’s concern.

“If there was a very strong economy and the prospect of strong growth, then perhaps we could think about adapting this size class. Now the concern is that the adjustment would push economic growth,” he says.

Maliranta also emphasizes the importance of choosing the right actions.

“For example, decisions affecting retirement or pension savings strengthen the public finances but do not change the economic situation. When thinking about cuts, training is a significant expenditure item, but it would not make sense to cut from there,” he says.

“It should also be noted that high inflation has hit low-income people more than middle- and high-income people. If, for example, we start to cut housing support, it will have both immediate welfare effects and effects on consumption as well.”

Maliranta comps the chairman of the Economic Policy Evaluation Council Niku Määttanen thoughtthat the adaptation measures would be spread over several years and not implemented all at once.

“That would have the advantage of being able to make an updated decision, for example, two years from now, about what makes sense in this particular economic situation.”