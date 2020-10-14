Economic policy IMF: Economic discipline is not necessary for industrialized countries to deal with the impact of the pandemic on public finances

Countries that get cheap debt can recover better by investing than by cutting spending and raising taxes, the International Monetary Fund is instructing.

Advanced industrialized countries that get debt from the market easily and on good terms can, according to the International Monetary Fund, become indebted without major worries during an interest rate pandemic.

According to the IMF, it is a better option than tightening public finances, for example through various tax increases or spending cuts. Investing in growth is now a better medicine than financial discipline, the IMF estimates.

Such countries, which have already decided to become indebted, are likely to be able to stabilize their public debt around the middle of the decade without having to raise taxes or cut public spending, IMF Director of Economic Policy Vitor Gaspar said To The Financial Times.

Instead, countries with more difficult access to credit should be much more cautious about indebtedness, Gaspar said.

Key the meter is then the price of the loan money. Government debt service costs should remain below the growth rate, the IMF estimates.

Many countries ’cyclically-adjusted financial positions are more in deficit around 2025 than they are now, but low debt service costs will largely offset this situation, Gaspar said.

Otherwise in other words, the IMF is giving the green light to Europe and the United States that it is worth recovering from the economic problems of an interest rate pandemic by investing rather than embarking on strict economic discipline programs, as was done a decade ago, the Financial Times writes.