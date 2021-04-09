Economic policy Five examples show how Joe Biden intends to revolutionize US economic policy – researchers say reforms make sense

President Joe Biden is accelerating a shift in economic policy thinking. The weight of the state is growing, and the attitude to indebtedness is bolder.

Petri Sajari HS

United States is the world ‘s largest economy, powered by a president Joe Biden to supply new fuel. If all goes well, it will benefit the whole world economy.

At the heart of the new thinking is a strong state that is increasingly steering the economy in the desired direction.