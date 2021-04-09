Economic policy Five examples show how Joe Biden intends to revolutionize US economic policy – researchers say reforms make sense

President Joe Biden is accelerating a shift in economic policy thinking. The weight of the state is growing, and the attitude to indebtedness is bolder.
For subscribers
Petri Sajari HS
2:00
United States is the world ‘s largest economy, powered by a president Joe Biden to supply new fuel. If all goes well, it will benefit the whole world economy.
At the heart of the new thinking is a strong state that is increasingly steering the economy in the desired direction.
Topics related to the article
.
#Economic #policy #examples #show #Joe #Biden #intends #revolutionize #economic #policy #researchers #reforms #sense
Leave a Reply