Economic policy Finland is indebted at a high pace: There is still no danger in sight, two economists estimate Finland is indebted at a high pace, wondering why Finland is indebted again

Economists Matti Tuomala and Pertti Haaparanta wonder why indebtedness is looming in Finland again. In their view, the coronavirus pandemic requires the state to strengthen the economy for a long time to come.

Debt is the foundation of the economy. Without it, the economy will come to a standstill and over time everyone will suffer.

In a coronavirus pandemic, many countries around the world are heavily indebted as they have generously tried to protect public health and prevent the economy from sinking into even worse chaos. Poor states do not have the opportunity to do so, which is why they are International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the greatest distress.

State spending is a demanding species because it is always misunderstood by some trustee. However, it can be viewed from different perspectives.

Professors Emeritus of Economics Matti Tuomala and Pertti Haparanda are of the opinion that there are still strong reasons to continue generous spending in Finland.

The emergency does not read the law and it is not yet known how long the pandemic will last.

“A coronavirus pandemic is a unique disruption in the economy, and we don’t yet know what it all means. It is also important to distinguish between emergency funding and recovery launched in the wake of a pandemic. Emergency financing aims to mitigate economic damage by supporting households and businesses. So it is not a question of actual recovery, but of alleviating a very exceptional crisis, ”says Tuomala.

The actual recovery, on the other hand, is a matter of fiscal policy.

Fiscal policy means the regulation of government revenue and expenditure in order to influence aggregate demand.

Tightening fiscal policy means cutting public spending and generally also tightening taxation. Fiscal easing will increase government spending and generally reduce taxation in order to increase aggregate demand and boost output.

The distinction highlighted by Tuomala also raises the question of whether public spending should be cut immediately to curb indebtedness as the pandemic eases.

Especially in the United States, some economists fear that federal emergency funding could overheat the economy. It could lead to dangerous asset price bubbles with unpredictable consequences.

“We simply don’t yet know if emergency funding will lead to economic overheating. In Finland, too, such arguments have been made, but I doubt them, because investment continued to decline at the end of last year. It’s hard to imagine how the economy could face a strong growth spurt when investment has shrunk. The much-publicized employment measures would also require a lot of new investment, but where they are. ”

Last in The Finnish economy contracted according to preliminary data, 2.9 per cent. When the economy begins to recover, the growth rate is often rapid at first. What is much more important is what the growth rate will be over time – and how it will be secured.

General government debt as a share of GDP increased last year to 69 percent.

According to Tuomala, Finnish economic policy is plagued by unfounded fears of indebtedness. The ultimate concern of those in need of improving employment is how the welfare state will be funded as an increasing proportion of the population retires and accesses more and more public health and care services.

The question is certainly relevant, but it can also be seen from different perspectives.

Tuomala reminds that those concerned about employment often also emphasize the importance of local agreement in the labor market. In his view, those who demand the most employment measures rarely provide concrete justifications as to why and how employment would be improved by their means.

“The increase in local agreement further strengthens the bargaining power of local monopsons. British economist Allan Manning already showed 15 years ago that there are more local monopsons than expected and their effects are negative, as they reduce employment and create inefficiencies in relation to competition in the labor market. ”

A monopson is the labor market equivalent of a monopoly. In Monopson, there is one large employer in a given area that can dictate working conditions, i.e. wages.

Pandemian the economic effects are unlikely to materialize for years to come. Economic growth is one measure, but it hardly tells everything that is going on beneath the surface.

When restrictions on movement and business are lifted, it is not at all certain that everything in the economy will return to normal.

That is why Pertti Haparanda is also worth playing on.

“The rise in unemployment should be combated by all possible means and ensure that companies survive this crisis with the least possible damage. There is still a risk that households will continue to save, which should ensure long-term economic growth by increasing government spending. ”

In his opinion, there is often a misconception in Finland that securing economic growth through public investment would lead to inefficiency.

“It’s apparently based on the belief that people would prepare for an increase in indebtedness by saving because taxation needs to be tightened in the future to reduce debt. Quite a few economists believe these hypotheses. ”

So what would Haparanda use public spending for?

“Combating climate change is one of the big societal issues on which the state should invest more. If public funding is used to develop new innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it will improve labor productivity, which in turn will boost economic growth. Then government short-term indebtedness is not a problem, especially when there is a shortage of investments in Finland. ”

If the generations living today were to start investing heavily in the fight against climate change, it would naturally be a burden, because that investment would be out of place elsewhere.

Similarly, future generations that will benefit from these investments, ie reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, would have to take care of debt repayments. In this way, Haparanta believes that debt can also equalize the burden of indebtedness between generations.

In the process week in Finland is sparked a lively debate European Union emergency funding, called recovery funding. It aims to reform the economy so that new technologies can improve labor productivity and speed up the fight against climate change.

According to Tuomala and Haparanda, it is possible that it would ultimately benefit the Finnish economy. For example, although Italy does not buy very many goods and services from Finland, Italy buys them from Germany, which is Finland’s most important trading partner. On the other hand, the income received by Germany from Italy may lead to the purchase of goods from Finland.

“I think it seems quite justified, but very much depends on its implementation and details, of which we don’t know enough yet. The idea of ​​EU emergency funding is still about the same as where Tony Atkinson and Daron Acemoğlu have written: states should have a greater role both in innovation policy and in funding product development. ”

Tuomala takes the example of how in Germany the huge financial repairs of World War II were financed by a severe wealth tax.

“One way to fund emergency funding would be a temporary wealth tax on the wealthiest of all in all EU countries, making it difficult to escape. Such a wealth tax is likely to be opposed by arguing that it would undermine investment. In fact, a temporary wealth tax would hardly discourage investment, as it would tax assets acquired in the past. ”

In Finland has also been warned for years about the sustainability gap caused by an aging population. It is a computational means of estimating how much government spending should be cut or taxation tightened so that government revenue is sufficient to cover public spending in the future.

“I think it’s an exaggeration because the calculations don’t take into account the improvement in labor productivity for future generations. In addition, incentives should be considered, which would allow older people to stay in work longer, but we also do not really want to discuss these issues, ”says Haparanda.

He considers it possible that “artificial numerical rules” may even create a hysteria about indebtedness. Haparanda means the Stability and Growth Pact, the cornerstone of the euro area, which stipulates that government debt must not exceed 60% of GDP and the deficit ratio must not exceed 3%.

“Instead of numbers, a lot of different random variables, such as labor productivity and interest rates, should be used to assess debt sustainability. The credibility of numerical rules is also weak, as they often have to be deviated from. If the debt ratio is 59.5 percent, all is well. If it is 60.5 percent, indebtedness is a big risk. There is no point in that. ”

Tuomala and Haparanda emphasize that they are by no means overbearing about indebtedness. Indebtedness can become a problem, but it is difficult to estimate when.

Economists often emphasize that indebtedness is not a problem as long as the cost of raising government funds, i.e., the interest rate is lower than the rate of economic growth.

What matters in government indebtedness is not the amount of debt per se, but the ratio of debt to GDP. If, in this distribution, the indicator, ie gross domestic product, increases, the debt ratio will shrink, even if the amount of debt remains more or less unchanged.

“The key to reducing indebtedness is to secure economic growth. At a time when monetary policy is being tightened in the euro area and government financing costs are rising higher than what economic growth is, indebtedness can become a problem, ”says Tuomala.

In his opinion, the automatic stabilizers of fiscal policy are often overlooked in the Finnish economic policy debate.

In an upturn, government tax revenues are growing rapidly and social spending is shrinking. In other words, the private sector loses revenue and has to bear higher tax burden. In a recession, tax revenues will shrink and social security expenditures will increase, making the state more supportive of private sector revenues and less burdened by taxation.

“These automatic stabilizers play an important role in the national economy. When no one knows at what point the economy starts to shrink and at what point, automatic stabilizers, as the name implies, stabilize the economy. Unfortunately, these automatic stabilizers have been weakened in Finland for a long time by cutting social spending and reducing the progressivity of taxation, ”says Tuomala.