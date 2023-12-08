Economic policy | Etlan Kangasharju: The lost standard of living will remain lost unless the direction of economic policy is reversed

According to Aki Kangasharju, the longer the decline of the working-age population continues, the more important the source of living standards will be.

Private the sector’s contribution to the productivity of the national economy has fallen sharply in Finland after the 2008 financial crisis.

Before the financial crisis, the private sector contributed to the productivity of the national economy by a total of 41 percentage points. Since 2008, the effect has been less than a tenth, or 3.7 percentage points.

These numbers are presented by the CEO of the Finnish Institute for Economic Research (Etla). Aki Kangasharju fresh in his column On Etla’s website. The column is titled Not even zero growth – the standard of living in Finland has developed worse than expected.

With his writing, he appeals to the decision-makers. According to Kangasharju, Finland needs an effective growth policy with sufficient contributions in order for productivity in the private sector to start growing again.

“Without a major change in economic policy, the standard of living lost in the 2010s seems to be gone forever,” he writes.

The national economy’s ability to improve living standards largely depends on labor productivity. According to Kangasharju, the longer the decline of the working-age population continues, the more important the source of living standards will be.

I work From Kangasharju’s point of view, companies and the private sector play a key role in raising productivity.

According to him, the productivity of the entire national economy is a misleading measure.

“First of all, productivity growth in the public sector has to be assumed to be zero. In practice, therefore, productivity growth in the Finnish economy occurs in the private sector.”

In this regard, he finds the fact that almost the entire productivity growth of the private sector after 2008 is explained by the productivity of households to be particularly worrying.

“When the functions of the household sector are removed from the private sector, what remains are companies. From Finland’s point of view, it is unfortunate that the productivity of companies grew by a total of only 0.7 percent in 14 years,” writes Kangasharju.

Households and the productivity of the non-profit organizations that serve them was 26 percent higher last year than in 2008. According to Kangasharju, this is explained by the increase in housing income, which is influenced by the drop in interest rates experienced in the 2010s.

Housing income is added value recorded in statistics for owner-occupiers. In statistics, housing income arises from the fact that owner-occupiers do not pay rent to themselves in the same way that renters pay their landlords.

“The productivity of households has therefore been calculated in practice,” writes Kangasharju.

“Productivity growth that brings long-term economic growth, export products and living standards is created in companies.”

In companies, it is possible to increase productivity by investing in machines and equipment and by developing the skills of employees. Investments in research and product development are also important.

Size the national economy’s gross domestic product (gdp) per hour worked has grown by just under four percent over the past 14 years. According to Kangasharju, the material standard of living was only 0.2 percent higher last year than in 2008.

In the 14-year period before the financial crisis, the productivity of the national economy, on the other hand, increased by 37 percent.

Kangasharju interprets that the 0.2 percent increase in the standard of living between 2008 and 2022 was practically entirely directed to households and people’s housing.

“If the housing income is considered a calculated gimmick – or is otherwise left out of the bills – the gross national product per inhabitant last year was still one percent lower than in 2008,” he writes.

In that case, according to him, the average economic growth between 2008 and 2022 would have been around -0.1 percent per year.

“I don’t know what numbers should be brought forward so that the decision-makers wake up to make an effective growth policy with sufficient contributions,” Kangasharju concludes his column.

Fabric comb has drawn attention to the matter in the past as well. In the one published at the end of September In an interview with HS he said that in order to ensure economic growth, the share of the business sector in Finland’s GDP should be clearly increased.

One way to encourage companies would be to lighten, for example, the marginal tax paid on additional earnings, i.e. the marginal tax.

“Easing marginal taxation would mean investing in the team and companies that produce innovations. It would be an important incentive to work harder and strive forward,” Kangasharju said in September.

In the same interview, he said that in order to achieve stronger economic growth, Finland could, for example, shrink the public sector, that is, in practice, cut support and security from those who need it the most.