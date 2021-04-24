Economic policy China staggered the United States for a long time, but during Trump’s relationship relations collapsed: Now China wants to oust the United States as a world power

China has long warned against challenging the U.S. position as a world leader. Now the caution is over. It wants to displace the United States as an economic and political power in the world.

At the latest in March, it became clear that China’s view of the world has changed. President Xi Jinpingin the ambassadors met the U.S. president for the first time in Anchorage, Alaska Joe Biden administration.

At the meeting, Xin’s senior foreign policy assistant Yang Jiechi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi asked the United States to abandon the Trump-era policy, headed by China.