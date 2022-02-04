Accountability and transparency are essential instruments to improve public management, combat corruption and generate greater development, as well as to facilitate the satisfaction of the essential needs of the population, in terms of food, health, housing, water and education, as well as justice and public safety. But above all for the economic policy of any country.

Accountability and transparency are instruments to supervise the actions of public policy. This is the responsibility of the institutions that ensure compliance, as is the case with superior or external control entities, such as the ASF.

As I have already explained in this space, the SAIs are the bodies in charge of controlling the legality and regularity of the financial and administrative operations of the public sector institutions considering their profitability, usefulness, economy, effectiveness and efficiency, but above all the exercise neat and responsible, without corruption, through audits and reviews of the use of public resources.

Superior oversight provides audited entities and citizens with independent and objective information and evaluation concerning the administration and performance of government policies, programs or operations, generating timely and well-founded observations and recommendations that encourage changes in the governance of the institutions. institutions and policies

In particular, performance audits make significant contributions to economic policy and public administration, by recommending improvements and finding areas of opportunity to coincide with the renewed objectives of government administrations, in a federal country like ours, of the three powers and the three orders of government.

The foregoing matters, because it helps those who have management and supervision responsibilities to undertake the recommended improvement actions, for the better functioning of public institutions. They also define areas for improvement, generating useful information for decision making.

On the other hand, they generate value when they focus on tasks that seek to satisfy socially valuable objectives and that have an impact on people’s quality of life, by identifying areas of opportunity to maximize the return on investment in public services. Transparency and clarity in what is reported to society will help guarantee the honest management of resources, the achievement of growth goals and the abatement of the structures of inequality and extreme poverty. Not only in well-being indicators, but also in the preservation of the environment, formal, permanent and well-paid employment, as well as in public health indicators, especially in times of natural disasters or pandemics such as the one we are experiencing today. global and local level for almost three years.

Aware of the advantages for the performance of public entities, the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, prepared an Implementation Manual of the ISSAIs on Performance Auditing, whose Spanish version was presented a few weeks ago, in which the process of performance audit provided for in the ISSAIs, considering its principles and stages, which includes a series of working document templates to facilitate its application.

The foregoing will make it possible to increase the capacities of the SAIs of Latin America and the Caribbean in this matter and, thereby, generate value and benefits for all, by contributing to the continuous improvement of public management, transparency and accountability.