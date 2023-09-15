He Economic Package 2024 It proposes a real annual increase of 4.3 percent compared to what was approved in 2023, according to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

The above means that the estimated expense will amount to 9 billion 21 thousand 995.2 million pesoswhich will be distributed in projects and programs aimed at economic development in areas such as infrastructure, health, education, social protection, among others.

On September 8, the SHCP delivered to the Chamber of Deputies the 2024 Economic Package, document in which it is proposed the budget for public spending and one of the issues that has attracted attention is the increase in the Welfare Pension.

The Welfare Pension is a payment that the Government of Mexico gives to people who are 65 years old and which is now constitutional, that is, it is a pension that must be given by law to Mexicans who reach that age and decide to make the request to the Secretary of Welfare.

How much will the increase in the Welfare Pension be?

For the following year, the Economic Package contemplates an increase in the budget for the Welfare Pension that will be 1 trillion 991,000 million pesos, which is equivalent to 5.8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP); In other words, according to The Economist this will represent that 22 pesos out of every 100 of the budget are allocated to Welfare Pensions.

This issue is beginning to create controversy, because next year the new presidency of the country will be defined, so some specialists consider that the increase in this area has electoral purposes.

By contrast, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, indicated that the increase will occur due to inflation.

According to the agency, 11.5 million beneficiaries over 65 years of age will receive a pension of four thousand 800 pesos every two months through the Welfare Card; one million 276 thousand 874 people with disabilities will receive two thousand 950 pesos; and more than 223,997 girls and boys, children of working mothers, will receive 1,600 pesos corresponding to the September-October two-month period.

