In the Congress of Mexico City, joint commissions approved the opinions of the Fiscal Code, Income and Expenditure Budget Law of 2023.

The members of the Budget and Public Account and Finance Commissions of the CDMX Congress approved the Economic Package for 2023 which estimates a net expenditure for the public sector of the capital of the country of 248 thousand 415 million pesoswhich represents in nominal terms an increase of 6.2 percent with respect to that approved for 2022.

Unanimously, with 18 votes, the congressmen determined the updating of the Fiscal Code, while the Income Law received 16 votes in favor and three against by members of the PAN, with the endorsement of the popular representatives to totally condone the payment of property and water supply for those affected by the expansion of Line 12 of the Metro Collective Transport System (STC).

It should be noted that, until this year, some of the people affected by the work had a forgiveness of 75 percent and others 100 percent, but in the joint commissions it was decided that the forgiveness will be 100 percent.

Where will public spending go?

According to the Package for next year, 68 thousand 619 million pesos will be allocated to government agencies; 17 thousand 245 million directed to decentralized bodies, that is, an increase of 4.3 percent on the whole; while 45 thousand 658 million pesos will be allocated to the mayors, 6.2 percent more than will be distributed among the 16 demarcations.

Likewise, it is expected that 63 thousand 733 million pesos will be for the entities and another 18 thousand 848 million for the Metro.

Meanwhile, 3 thousand 718 million will be allocated to the Housing Institute, 7 thousand 530 million to the pension funds of the Auxiliary Police and the Preventive Police and 14 thousand 128 million to the Economic and Social Development Fund.

For the autonomous organizations, 12 thousand 306 million pesos will be allocated, in observance of their budgetary autonomy, which represents a nominal average increase of 6.4 percent.

The only dependency that will have an increase with respect to the budget ceiling proposed by the Secretary of Administration and Finance will be the local Congress, which will go from 1,500 to 1,650 million pesos.

The deputies negotiated an increase for the budget of the local Legislative Power of 150 million pesos, after that amount had been cut in the budget project sent by the capital government.