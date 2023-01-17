Today, those who are used to buying products online already fully have a subscription to Amazon Prime, which not only allows you to have free shipping, but also access to a video streaming platform, music, as well as receiving games every month. And that is why it is so successful, since it offers many alternatives.

This has a relative price in cost for certain regions, because in some parts of Europe people have to pay 50 euros to have all this package of benefits. This has led some users to have to leave the subscription, and for this reason it is presented litethe version of Prime that already has its trial version in the India.

The first thing to notice is that the price has been reduced considerably, going from 1,500 rupees a year to about 999. Well, Amazon He has promised to reduce 33% for those who only like to watch the streaming platform and use the shipments without such urgency. To that are added other things that perhaps those not so close might not miss so much.

Here the changes:

– First of all, access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and also Prime Reading are removed. And that’s because there are records indicating that these three are the least popular with this subscription.

– 4K quality video resolution has also been removed. Other than that, the original shows and other show issues stay the same, the content is just the same.

– Overnight shipping is no longer available, so having day one presales is going to be next to impossible, even if you want something overnight there is no way you can get it if you chose said membership.

As mentioned, taking it to India right now is a test to see if it can work. This to launch the option to other countries consistently.

Via: Amazon

Editor’s note: Here in Mexico the Prime subscription is really not expensive, in total it is about $99 MX. So let’s hope that inflation does not arrive so that this is implemented with double the charge.