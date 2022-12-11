Nicolás Maduro participates in a march to remember Hugo Chávez, this Thursday. MARCELO GARCIA (AFP)

The ambassadors have returned to Miraflores this 2022 to deliver their credentials. Four years after the international community distanced itself from the government of Nicolás Maduro, re-elected in elections whose legitimacy is questioned, the local panorama has changed, but the geopolitical one even more in the midst of a crisis in the energy market due to the war in Ukraine . In a forecast of world recession, inflation and energetic crisis, economic opportunities are opening up in what was once an oil country. Venezuela is no longer the country of food shortages and expropriations, but neither is it a buoyant one with full guarantees because the shadow of poverty and a prostrate productive sector continues to appear in the photo.

The reestablishment of relations with Colombia, after the election of Gustavo Petro, was the turning point. But before this, Argentina had already relieved the charge d’affaires of the times of distancing by a full-function ambassador. Less than six months after the Argentine Óscar Laborde presented his credentials in Miraflores, he has already received Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores and their son Nicolás Ernesto at his home to share a barbecue, according to the photographs he has shared on his social networks. .

In Brussels there is no consensus on the diplomatic status of Venezuela, which in 2021 expelled its ambassador Isabel Brilhante. But some countries have begun to take steps. Portugal presented a new ambassador to Maduro last March in a show of intentions to raise the level of their relations. That same month, a high-level delegation from the United States met with the Chavista president, in a milestone in the unfreezing of relations between the two countries, which has also opened the floodgates with the rest of the international community.

Spain could do the same soon, as revealed by EL PAÍS, when considering submitting the appointment of an ambassador to the Council of Ministers. It would be a measure that occurs just after the return of the Government and the opposition to the negotiation of Mexico that took place a few days ago. A new scenario that could serve as an argument after France finished precipitating the rapprochement when it brought together the delegates of both sectors in Paris a few weeks ago, with the support of Colombia and Argentina.

Since 2020 there is no Spanish ambassador in Caracas. Jesús Silva ceased his functions after having given refuge in his residence to opposition member Leopoldo López. In two years, Juan Fernández Trigo and Ramón Santos have acted as business managers.

“After the meetings between the White House and Maduro, Europe believes that the progressive lifting of sanctions is possible, specifically in the oil sector. Europe does not want to be left out of the picture, especially since Chevron now has a license and it will be more difficult for the United States to limit the business that European energy companies want to do in Venezuela,” says Mariano de Alba, a specialist in international relations and Crisis Group Senior Advisor. “The situation is changing because economic opportunities of magnitude are opening up.”

The years of greatest conflict with the Maduro government, after the collapse of the so-called Bolivarian socialism model, have finally led to a loosening of economic controls. This opening, however, has not had a political counterpart. There have been no major advances in democratic guarantees. There is evidence. There are still more than a hundred political prisoners, the reports of the United Nations Independent Mission document a structure of persecution of the opposition and also the progress of the investigation in the International Criminal Court.

“Now it could be said that the limitations of the sanctions will no longer be the main blocking stone. But there is still some caution not about the government wanting to respect democratic guarantees, but foreign investment”, says de Alba. The license given to Chevron, although it still has many restrictions and is limited to six months, has generated great expectations that PDVSA will be able to increase its production, thanks to the investments that the US oil company has to make to reactivate its operations. This, in theory, would result in higher income for the Maduro government, which is willing to make some concessions that will allow it to reach a more beneficial economic situation for the 2024 presidential elections.

Eni and Repsol received an endorsement from the Treasury Department last June to trade Venezuelan oil to Europe with the aim of collecting debts from the state company. After the signing of a social agreement at the negotiating table in Mexico, in Caracas the Minister of Oil, Tareck el Aissami, signed the first contracts with Chevron. “Venezuela is still standing and open to international investment in this sector,” said the official. Once again, Mexico has become the pivot on which diplomatic movements towards Venezuela are based. “The only alternative is for the negotiations with Mexico to move forward, the main Western countries believe that the return to negotiations was a step in the right direction, but nothing is written in stone, because tensions continue,” adds De Alba.

This week the US oil company took control of the Petropiar facilities in Barcelona, ​​in the eastern part of the country, from where it will extract crude to send it to the company’s refineries in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Bloomberg agency. Venezuela’s oil exports remain above 600,000 barrels a day, well below the more than 3 million barrels it once produced. But the perspective is of reactivation.

Petro model

The position that Petro showed over Maduro is for De Alba the one that will begin to lead in the region. Build bridges, reestablish relations to reactivate the economy and reject international sanctions, but not unconditionally, but with the demand for some gestures regarding the democratic situation, such as the return of Venezuela to the inter-American human rights system in which it has insisted the Colombian president.

“The Government of Maduro has an interest in making some concessions from the political and electoral point of view, with the understanding that this will lead to a series of concessions towards him that will allow him to reach a beneficial economic situation and with good management. to 2024″, says De Alba. On January 1, with the inauguration of Lula da Silva in Brazil, a new bridge was built that had fallen during the Jair Bolsonaro government. At the end of October, Maduro and the president-elect spoke by phone and agreed to resume the bilateral cooperation agenda. “There is a lot of pressure for Lula to be cautious with Venezuela. There are doubts as to whether the embrace between Lula and Maduro will be less conditioned.” Possibly, at the beginning of 2023, another ambassador will cross the door of Miraflores.

