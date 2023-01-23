Economic journalism and business communication: agreement between the Order of Journalists and Lum

In the economic sector, informing and communicating correctly and effectively is fundamental and strategically important for a business or company. On these bases, the advanced training course in Economic Journalism and Corporate Communication of the Business School of the was born Free Mediterranean University “Giuseppe Degennaro”.

The course, intended for graduates, journalists, communication and social media experts, managers, PA executives, public administrators, will provide participants with all the know-how of good economic journalism, also thanks to direct and practical experiences in companies.

There School of Management of LUM University makes available, for the 2022/2023 academic year, 40 full-coverage exemptions for participation in the Advanced Training Course in “Economic Journalism and Corporate Communication”.

The exemptions, reserved for graduate candidates, are divided as follows:

a) no. 30 exemptions to professional journalists and publicists registered with the Order;

b) no. 10 exemptions to communication and social media experts, managers, PA executives, public administrators.

Thanks to an agreement with the Order of Journalists of Puglia, the Lum School of Management will offer 15 free scholarships to those who follow the instructions given in this link. The first 15 who will do so according to the Lum channels will be selected on the basis of the order in which applications for registration arrive.

The course will start within the first ten days of February and will end at the end of May 2023. Applications must be submitted by 3 February as established in the notice.

