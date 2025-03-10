Take care of the National Park of the Sierra de Guadarrama begins before reaching it. Specifically, from the municipalities that surround it and serve as mattress or belt. To facilitate it, the regional government has launched aid to boost these localities of … their environment, so that they modernize their infrastructure and restore their natural or architectural heritage.

The Sierra de Guadarrama Park receives annually around 2.5 million visitors. A very important figure that forces an effort of those responsible to make this public success with its correct conservation. The municipalities of their surroundings are not out of that equation.

The Ministry of Environment is the one that activates these subsidies, which may request the 15 municipalities located in the area of ​​socioeconomic influence of the National Park: Alameda del Valle, Becerril de la Sierra, Cercedilla, El Boalo, Lozoya, Manzanares El Real, Miraflores de la Sierra, Navacerad of the natural enclave, as well as Canencia, Guadarrama and Los Molinos, located in the peripheral protection zone.

All of them have the deadline until March 21 to present their projects. Aid can be used to modernize urban, peri -urban or rural infrastructures, and also to restoration of natural or architectural heritage.

Each project can obtain up to 20,000 euros, with a limit of 40,000 per town hall. The aid can cover between 80 and one hundred percent of the expense, until the funds are exhausted. This year, 250,000 euros will be invested in these grants.

Black vulture and wetlands 70 kilometers from the big city The Sierra de Guadarrama National Park, declared in 2013 and located just 70 kilometers from the big city, is a natural biodiversity reserve, which has a high floristic wealth composed of more than 2,100 species and subspecies of plants. It has large pine forests and a rich fauna in which an important black vulture colony stands out. And inside it houses up to 240 high mountain wetlands, between lagoons, ponds, streams and bogs with great ecological interest.

Subsidies have five lines: the first is the modernization of infrastructure and improvement of local administration services; the second, the conservation or restoration of the natural heritage with greater ecological impact; The third, the elimination of the impact on the natural or cultural values ​​of the National Park, including the visual on aesthetic perception; Fourth, aids for the compatibility of traditional activities and uses with natural preservation; and the fifth and final, line of subsidies for the care of architectural heritage, especially for its historical-artistic or cultural interest.

The projects that are benefited from these grants must execute the projects throughout this year, with a maximum duration of the work of four months, from the day following the granting of the subsidy.