A report by Top10VPN pointed out that internet censorship cost the world $5.5 billion in 2021.

The country most affected was Myanmar, which suffered a military coup in February 2021 and has been cut off from communication with its citizens ever since. According to the report, the country’s economy may have lost US$2.8 billion.

“From advertising to customer support, social media is a vital tool for businesses around the world, and when they are taken offline they can really suffer,” Samuel Woodhams, one of the authors of the report, told Insider in an interview.

Next comes Nigeria, which, according to the study, lost US$1.5 billion due to the blockade suffered by Twitter in the country since June.

The report also warned that the number of people affected by government-sponsored internet “blackouts” rose by more than 80% between 2020 and 2021.

