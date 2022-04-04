The performance of the national economy is increasing, and indicators confirm that the UAE is one of the first leading countries in leading the global recovery phase, and it is continuing its steps towards fifty, to be the owner of the first and most active economy in the world. The indicators of the Central Bank of the Emirates in its report for the last quarter of 2021 are nothing but a diagnosis of the level of positive performance that has been achieved for our economy during the last period, based on flexible policies, stimulating initiatives, and laws that encourage investment, facilitate business, and attract companies and talent.

The GDP will achieve a growth rate of 2.3% for the year 2021, while the expected growth rate will rise during the current year to 4.2%, for many direct reasons, perhaps the most important of which is the country’s success in hosting the world at Expo 2020 Dubai, and its positive repercussions on various sectors, In addition to the activity achieved in the field of tourism, travel and hotels, as a result of containing the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and lifting restrictions, not to mention the rise in export requests and the growth of domestic demand for various goods and services and the activity of the real estate sector.

This positive economic performance was also embodied in the reports of major international financial and economic organizations, which expected high growth figures in the UAE, and a rapid recovery of the national economy, which raises the level of global confidence in the UAE and its economy, and enhances the keenness of the countries of the world to build economic and investment partnerships with the state, and to benefit from what it offers. Exceptional incentives, capital protection legislation, advanced infrastructure, and features that make it the commercial and economic gateway to the region and the world.

“the Union”