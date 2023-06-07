Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Economic growth | The OECD predicts global economic growth of 2.7 percent for this year

June 7, 2023
in World Europe
Although the economy is showing signs of recovery, risks still exist.

Financial the organization for cooperation and development OECD predicts global economic growth to be 2.7 percent this year and 2.9 percent next year. The organization warns that although the economy shows signs of recovery, risks still exist.

In the country report on Finland, the OECD says that in terms of growth and innovation, investing in research and development, digitalization and higher education is key.

In order to ease the growth of employment and the labor shortage, the promotion of women’s employment and skills-based immigration are highlighted.

