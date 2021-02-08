Economic growth Ministry of Finance publishes report on preconditions for economic growth in Finland – Vanhanen to Kauppalehti: Debt ratio can be folded ahead of schedule

According to Vanhanen, the general government deficit from last year was EUR 15 billion instead of the previously estimated EUR 20 billion.

Treasury today publishes a report examining the conditions for Finland’s economic growth compared to other Nordic countries. Finland’s GDP per capita has lagged behind the development of the other Nordic countries.

The report explores where the situation in Finland comes from and where economic growth could arise when moving from an epidemic to normal times.

“Finland has been systematically lagging behind in economic growth for the last ten years and seems to be lagging behind in the future as well. We are looking at what could be done about this, ”says the CEO Mikko Spolander from the Ministry of Finance.

The report does not provide specific recommendations for action, but the purpose is to identify sub-assemblies of drivers of economic growth that are central to growth.

The report approaches the four drivers of growth: employment, productivity, investment and exports.

According to Spolander, these are longer-term economic policy choices.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (center) said Kauppalehti on Monday that the price tag for the interest rate crisis last year was lower than expected.

As a result, the debt ratio is foldable before 2030, he said.

“It creates a much more optimistic outlook for the general expectations of the economy when you are not forced to stay in the debt trap for such a long time,” he told Kauppalehti.