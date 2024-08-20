From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 08/20/2024 – 12:28

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday, the 20th, that Brazil’s growth inspires caution, with the economy approaching the limit of its installed capacity, while also considering that monetary policy is already quite restrictive, noting that excessive tightening could harm inflation control.

“Success also generates distortions. Growth also inspires caution. From the moment you get close to using installed capacity, you have to weigh up variables to know what measures you have to take to ensure that growth is sustainable,” he said at a BTG Pactual event.

Haddad stated that the country is growing at a rate of 3% and argued that there is no reason not to grow above the world average given its economic potential. He argued that there is no solution for the Brazilian economy other than growth.

When asked about the trajectory of Brazil’s monetary policy, the minister pointed out that the current interest rate, at 10.50% per year, is already quite “restrictive”, warning that an exaggerated tightening at a time of potential external turbulence could abort a process of combating inflation on the supply side.

“We are beginning to have gross capital formation in the country. Suddenly, if you get the dosage wrong, you abort this process of expanding installed capacity and there will also be an inflationary process,” he said.

Haddad also stated that fiscal policy needs to help monetary policy, classifying them as “arms of the same organization”. According to the minister, if everything occurs in the public accounts as determined and established by law, the country should move smoothly through 2024, 2025 and 2026.