Economic growth Finnish leaders have more confidence in economic growth than their Swedish and German counterparts: “interest rate crunch will rise during the year”

Finnish CEOs’ confidence in this year’s economic growth is greater than, for example, in Germany and Sweden.

Finnish companies CEOs are confident of economic recovery after the first year of a pandemic. According to PwC’s annual Global CEO Survey report, 90 percent of Finnish CEOs believe the global economy will grow this year. 80 per cent also believe that the Finnish economy will start to grow during this year.

“CEOs seem to have found confidence that the corona crunch will rise during the year, even though the pandemic is still going on. However, trust is sensitive and may be lost due to a few adverse events. For example, the progress and effectiveness of vaccinations should be closely monitored, as should the geopolitical climate and the actions of states, ”says PwC Finland’s partner. Enel Sintonen in the bulletin.

39 per cent of Finnish CEOs are very confident about the growth of their company’s turnover over the next year and 40 per cent over a three-year period. Finnish leaders’ confidence in growth over the coming year is stronger than, for example, in Sweden or Germany.

In the United States, the financial confidence of managers is clearly different. Of these, 49 percent strongly believe in growth over the next year and 52 percent over three years.

Report According to the report, 75 per cent of Finnish companies plan to increase digital investments and 69 per cent investments in information security to combat threats over a three-year period.

In Finland, responsibility is also perceived as a clearly more important investment destination than in the rest of the world. This is due, for example, to the fact that Finnish leaders define climate change as a strategic risk more often than their counterparts in other countries.

According to the report, CEOs around the world are raising the pandemic as well as security threats as the most important business threats.

“The level of health care in a country has a significant impact on views: security threats are highlighted in countries with developed health care, health threats in countries with poor health care,” the release reads.

In January – February, a total of 5,050 CEOs in 100 countries and 28 industries were interviewed for PwC’s annual Global CEO Survey. 70 CEOs from Finland participated in the survey.