Economic growth Finland’s productivity is “10 years behind Sweden and 15 years behind Denmark” – the Ministry justifies its sharp assessment of Finland’s economic growth

“Is Finland no longer a Nordic country?” the Ministry of Finance asked in its report. On Friday, the ministry gave additional reasons for its view, which sparked a debate.

Treasury (VM) will continue its publication on Friday blog post discussion on the development of the Finnish economy in relation to the other Nordic countries.

The theme has sparked a wide-ranging and, in some cases, critical debate since the ministry released it on Monday report, in which it examines the conditions for Finland ‘s economic growth in comparison with other Nordic countries. In its report, the ministry asked whether Finland was no longer a Nordic country.

HS wrote Extensively from the VM report on Thursday. The paper analyzed the figures in the ministry report and found that the conclusions are somewhat steep compared to the figures and forecasts used in the report.

The Ministry refers to in his blog on Friday, among other things, a discussion on productivity growth and the scenario of the EU Aging Group (AWG). According to it, productivity growth in 2019–2030 would be on average 1.2 per cent in Finland, 1.5 per cent in Denmark and 0.9 per cent in Sweden.

“This has given rise to suspicions that Finland’s productivity or GDP level would not lag behind Sweden, for example,” it writes.

It goes on to say that a mere examination of growth rates is not yet enough to assess whether the gap between countries is growing or decreasing and whether Finland is therefore lagging behind the other Nordic countries on a permanent basis.

“Closing the gap requires that a country with a GDP below baseline at baseline needs to grow significantly faster than the benchmark.”

The ministry takes highlight, among other things, the income-generating capacity of the economy. According to it, one hour worked in 2019 generated about 62 PPP-adjusted dollars in Finland, about 70 in Sweden and about 75 in Denmark.

According to the scenario of the aging report, in 2030 a working hour will generate about $ 71 in Finland, about 77 in Sweden and about 87 in Denmark.

“Faster productivity growth therefore narrows the rail slightly compared to Sweden. However, the gap with Denmark is widening. So our productivity is about 10 years behind Sweden and 15 years behind Denmark, ”the ministry officials write.

The difference with the other Nordic countries is similar when looking at GDP per capita, the article says.

The ministry writes also, inter alia, on employment development.

It states that the employment rate for people aged 15–64 in Finland has risen over the last two decades, which has narrowed the gap with the other Nordic countries. However, the employment rate in Finland is still lower than in the other Nordic countries.

The Ministry emphasizes that maintaining the welfare state requires high employment and productivity, and that in the other Nordic countries the financing of the welfare state is on a more sustainable basis than in Finland.

“Spain and Italy have been included in the comparison to show that the Finnish labor market is actually doing quite well. If we want to secure the promise of the welfare state, we need to aim at the forefront of employment and productivity, ”the ministry’s representatives write.

Ministry of Finance Monday’s report suggests one local solution in particular, although no concrete recommendations for action are made in the report.

One of the authors of the report, Financial Advisor Markku Stenborg from the Ministry of Finance, called the situation in Finland a “labor market cartel”. He referred to the way in which workers ‘and employers’ unions agreed on collective agreements.

Chief Economist of the Employees’ Association SAK Ilkka Kaukoranta considered the draft report of the Ministry on the promotion of local agreement to be a scratch. Kaukoranta believes that it is appropriate to critically evaluate labor market institutions, but the analysis should be done in a comprehensive and proper manner.

Professor of Economics Roope Uusitalo in turn, wondered at Stenborg’s view. According to Uusitalo, the effects of increasing local agreements on employment would arise precisely from the possibility of weakening wages and other working conditions.