Economic growth Finland is looking for economic growth after the coronavirus, and according to “the most frightening economist in the world” who spoke to decision-makers

On Wednesday, the Finnish government heard advice from Mariana Mazzucato, professor of economics, on rebuilding the economy after the corona pandemic. One of Mazzucato’s main messages was that societies will no longer succeed in tightening their belts.

Valued Professor of Economics Mariana Mazzucato visited the Prime Minister on Wednesday Sanna Marinin (sd) to the Economic Council, chaired by the Economic Council, on how Finland and other countries should act in post-coronary economic reconstruction.

Professor Mazzucato, a researcher at the structures of the market economy at University College London (UCL), has in ten years become one of the major influencers of economics, or “the most frightening economist in the world,” as He was described by The Times.

The Economic Council is a 21-member co-operation body between the government, interest groups and the Bank of Finland.

Prime minister According to Marin, Mazzucato’s key message to the Economic Council was that reconstruction and reconstruction following the coronavirus pandemic must be targeted.

Marin tells HS that Mazzucato has highlighted major common challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, future pandemic prevention and the creation of a more socially sustainable society in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“As states and societies, we should be goal-oriented to address the challenges of the future. This in itself generates economic activity, innovation and brings economic growth, ”Marin said.

“He put goal-setting at the center and sees that through it it is possible to create all the good that we as societies aspire to anyway – economic activity and social well-being.”

Marinin according to Mazzucato’s other main message was that societies will not succeed from now on by “tightening their belts”.

Instead, the focus must be on improving productivity, ie investing in skills and well-being.

Mazzucato emphasized the importance of private-public partnerships in this, Marin says.

“Should be able to work better together.”

Professor In his books, Mazzucato has often raised the Nordic welfare states as an example of how co-operation can be achieved and socially sustainable economic growth should be pursued.

Read more about Mazzucato’s views here: “The world’s scariest economist,” says how capitalism should be saved

“In many ways, the Nordic welfare state is an example to the rest of the world. It is important that people are involved in building a better future, ”says Marin.

On Thursday, Mazzucato will publish his new book Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism (Penguin 2021).

In it, he goes through many of the views he presented to the Economic Council. At the same time, he stresses that a pandemic will create an opportunity for humanity to make a bigger paradigm shift in the economic system.

Mazzucato compares the post-pandemic period to a situation where humanity decided to go to the moon in manned spaceflight – and succeeded.

Mariana Mazzucato­

Similarly, capitalism and the market economy can be saved from themselves so that economic growth can be built to be more sustainable in terms of the environment and social relations.

“After all, humanity is evolving through crises,” Marin says.

There was one big common goal in the hearings at the time, and in the same way, a common pandemic crisis can act as a similar common awakening, because the crisis affects everyone, Marin estimates.

“Even this moment offers an opportunity to make a difference if we want to draw lessons from politics and, of course, private action.”

Professor Mazzucato dedicates his new book to all those who have dedicated their lives to the service of the common good.

Marinin considers that what matters is not that the public and private sectors are not treated as opposing actors.

“It’s like a zero-sum game where a strong public sector would automatically force the private sector into crampedness,” Marin says.

According to Marin, in Finland, public sector investments in, for example, know-how, research, innovation and well-being are often seen as important for the success of the private sector.

“Many private sector innovations rely on the strong public and collective that underlies.”

Marin estimates that one observation that cuts across Mazzucato’s production is precisely how connected the public and the private are.

“Public sector investments support private sector investment and success, because that’s what we want,” Marin underlines.

“We want to succeed together. We want the private sector to succeed and thereby create jobs and well-being for society as a whole. ”

In public the business community and wage earners often seem to be on a hairline so that public debate takes place through escalation.

Marin says that his own experience of the Economic Council gives a very different picture of the discussion between the parties.

“The Economic Council is deliberate and very open. You can and do speak directly there. ”

According to Marin, it is good that Finland has a forum such as the Economic Council, where politicians, business and business actors as well as the wage movement can discuss economic policy.

“One can see a common picture of what direction and goal we as a society should have.”

Mazzucaton It is essential that the governments of the various countries first clearly define the objectives to be pursued. Then it is worth thinking about how resources will be distributed.

“I am not a Finnish expert. But the same actions are needed in Finland, Sweden and South Africa, ”he says on the phone later on Wednesday.

After that, it is important to be open and involve many stakeholders. You also have to be able to listen, Mazzucato lists.

For example the goal of getting 90% of the world’s waste out of the world’s seas in ten years is clear enough. But achieving a goal often requires the cooperation of numerous parties.

Still, change is possible, Mazzucato assures.

“Even the Apollo space program was really complicated. But everything worked out. The government set a clear goal, but how the goal will be achieved was up to the authors. ”

Finland Mazzucato praises the fact that our country has a long history of involving various parties in decision-making, especially between employers and employees.

“You should be more proud of these things,” he says.

“I recently told one of your ministers at an EU meeting that it was now more lenient!”