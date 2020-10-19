The International Monetary Fund estimates that China will become the world’s only growing economy this year.

China’s the economy seems to be growing, unlike almost the rest of the world. The country’s national statistical office says China’s GDP grew by 4.9 percent in July – September.

China has recovered so well so far that it is on its way to being the only major country in the world whose economy is growing this year. The forecast comes from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to it, the Chinese economy as a whole would grow by 1.9 percent this year.

It is noteworthy, however, that the Chinese authorities statistics held outside the country unreliable and politically driven.

China is already on its way to pre-pandemic economic growth readings. In recent years, the country has reported 6-6.9 percent economic growth.

However, in January-March, the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, shrinking its economy by 6.8%. In the second quarter of the year, the trend was already reversed, and the country’s economic growth was 3.2 percent.

In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, China’s economy is affected by its trade war with the United States.

Recent readings on growth are nevertheless slightly weaker than expected. For example, analysts interviewed by news agency AFP forecast China’s GDP growth in the third quarter of the year at 5.2 percent.

China’s the economy is the second largest in the world. Overall, it has grown 0.7 percent this year.

People have now returned to China for shopping, travel and restaurants, AFP says.

“China has built its rapid recovery through severe societal closures, mass testing, people tracing and financial incentives,” said Nomura’s chief economist for China. Lu Ting To AFP.