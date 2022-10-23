The Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, boasts of economic growth in our State and will point it out in his first Government report, but the reality is different, since we all suffer from it daily. With full certainty I advance that it is a misleading report, or as all the rulers of 4Ta repeat. A report with “other data”.

Although both the Council for the Economic Development of Sinaloa (CODESIN) and the Ministry of the Economy itself suggest progress in this area, we cannot fail to point out that these data refer to a comparison with the same period last year. and with the previous one, when we were still in the pandemic. The key point is to realize that growth is nothing compared to the achievements before 2019, even that same year, and the achievement is not precisely the Government’s, but rather the Private Initiative and, to a large extent, the people. Hard-working and hard-working woman who gets up every day with the conviction of going out to earn her family’s sustenance with her effort.

CODESIN states in its semi-annual economic report, through its Sinaloa in Numbers section, that state employment from January to September 2022 grew 1.8 percent, which translates into a total of 10,350 jobs, but it also presents an annual record of jobs generated in the same period, since 2010, where we see that since 2013 there was no similar figure and that even in 2016 the maximum generation of employment was achieved, from January to September in our entity. I mean, this year we didn’t do as well as the 4th deformation proclaims.

Even economic experts raise the phenomenon of low incomes, where despite the fact that President AMLO has announced increases to the minimum wage, employers have found it necessary to pay their workers the minimum, since they cannot get out of the enormous pothole they fell into during the pandemic. Some workers lost their only source of income and when they returned they were surprised that, even recovering their same job, the salary is lower and is legally allowed, because the economic benefits that they once had were lost with the pandemic and the Government does not provide the necessary facilities to entrepreneurs to achieve their recovery.

The 4th Governments eliminated social programs that were aimed at vulnerable groups, instead, they created social benefit programs that promote the delivery of direct economic resources to cause an increase in the consumption of the poor.

Any of you who take on the task of breaking down Governor Rocha’s first report will be able to verify that it is only a “copy and paste” of the State Development Plan, for the simple and straightforward reason that, in order to present achievements, it must be based on that document. However, it is evident that the federal shares for Sinaloa are decreasing and this is the sad reality throughout the country. The State Governments depend on the “humor and good will” of the tenant of the National Palace, where, although he likes us and our popular representatives like him; he sends us some benefit, if not, he leaves us to the mercy of God.

Sinaloa, as in all states, the rulers have the exclusive task of making lists of beneficiaries and delivering the benefits sent by the federation, if they are lucky, if not, they simply do not deliver anything and they do not have anything to report either.

In relation to the economy, small, medium and large entrepreneurs cry out for facilities to grow their business and generate more better paid jobs for Sinaloans, but more than facilities, all of them ask to eliminate the obstacles that are now more, in this Government, for the survival of their companies and the support of their workers.

The elimination of the National Institute of the Entrepreneur (INADEM) ended up affecting the economy of Sinaloans and all Mexicans. It eliminated the dreams of young people who once worked to start their own business. Now we await the beautiful speech of the governor’s first report with cheating numbers and misleading messages, where the results are only a fallacy.