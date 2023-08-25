Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2023 – 10:22 am

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said this Friday, 25, that economic fragmentation is “certainly inflationary”. During a brief interview with Bloomberg TVshe noted that how inflationary this movement of global economic fragmentation can be will obviously depend on what level it actually materializes.

Kristalina Georgieva spoke via video from Washington and commented on the picture for global central banks, as the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) holds its traditional Jackson Hole Symposium.

She said that central banks are now in a phase where they need to recognize local specificities of each economy, when designing their strategies to contain inflation. The official said, for example, that the European economy shows “less strength” at the moment than the US.

In the North American case, Kristalina Georgieva said that there is “very strong demand for services”, even with the monetary tightening. That’s a positive, but it doesn’t translate as much into a boost for the global economy, she added.

She also defended that countries increase their contributions to the IMF reserves, so that it can respond with support to the most fragile countries to the shocks “that we all foresee” in the future.