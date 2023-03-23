Economic forecasts | VM publishes the spring financial forecast – HS shows a live broadcast from 11 o’clock

The spring economic review is an analysis of the state and prospects of the national economy.

Ministry of Finance the Department of National Economy will announce the spring financial review on Thursday at 11 a.m. HS will show the announcement live, and you can follow it in this article.

The economic review deals with economic prospects, economic policy and public finances.

The review will be presented at the press conference by the CEO, head of department Mikko Spolanderfinancial advisor Janne Huovari and financial adviser Jenni Pääkkönen.

Spring the economic overview is an analysis of the state of the national economy and prospects. In addition to the short-term economic outlook, the review provides an assessment of the medium-term development.

The spring review is the background for the government’s framework decisions.

The National Economy Department of the Ministry of Finance publishes the overall economic forecast four times a year. The spring and autumn review is broader and more detailed than the summer and Christmas review.