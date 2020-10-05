Economic forecasts The Ministry of Finance publishes its forecast in crowned fog for Finland – see live broadcast at 11 am

Due to the coronavirus, forecasting the economy is still very difficult.

Treasury will publish its latest financial report on Monday at 11 a.m.

In the review, the ministry reveals its views on how the Finnish economy will develop in the coming years.

The view of the Ministry of Finance is significant, as the government has made its budget for next year largely on the basis of this forecast.

The ministry has stated on several occasions that the progression of the coronavirus is difficult to predict, which also makes forecasting the economy exceptionally difficult.

On Monday, the ministry will also present its views on the development of public finances and economic policy.

Previous Ministry of Finance the forecast was released in June. That’s when the ministry predicted the economy would shrink by six percent this year.

At the time, the ministry believed the economy would begin to recover slowly from the end of 2020.

GDP was estimated to grow by 2.5 per cent in 2021 and 1.7 per cent in 2022. The unemployment rate was estimated to be nine per cent next year and 8.8 per cent in 2022.

The ministry said at the time that forecasts are still associated significant uncertainty, as the effects of a second wave of a possible coronavirus epidemic, for example, are not yet known.