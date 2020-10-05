Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Economic forecasts The Ministry of Finance publishes its forecast in crowned fog for Finland – see live broadcast at 11 am

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 5, 2020
in World
0

Due to the coronavirus, forecasting the economy is still very difficult.

Treasury will publish its latest financial report on Monday at 11 a.m.

In the review, the ministry reveals its views on how the Finnish economy will develop in the coming years.

The view of the Ministry of Finance is significant, as the government has made its budget for next year largely on the basis of this forecast.

The ministry has stated on several occasions that the progression of the coronavirus is difficult to predict, which also makes forecasting the economy exceptionally difficult.

On Monday, the ministry will also present its views on the development of public finances and economic policy.

Previous Ministry of Finance the forecast was released in June. That’s when the ministry predicted the economy would shrink by six percent this year.

At the time, the ministry believed the economy would begin to recover slowly from the end of 2020.

GDP was estimated to grow by 2.5 per cent in 2021 and 1.7 per cent in 2022. The unemployment rate was estimated to be nine per cent next year and 8.8 per cent in 2022.

The ministry said at the time that forecasts are still associated significant uncertainty, as the effects of a second wave of a possible coronavirus epidemic, for example, are not yet known.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Lone Moratorium Case: Supreme Court said- there is no talk of different sectors in the Center's affidavit, hearing will be again after a week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In